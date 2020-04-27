Every time we travel, new things are learned. During our two months of travel in 2020 through Spain, Portugal and some of their islands, we learned the following:
1. Get Euros. We found that changing or withdrawing money was an expensive proposition. We wish we had converted more dollars to Euros to avoid the fees. We were charged about $10 to get 200 Euros. Ouch.
2. When one sits down at a table in Portugal, it’s common to be served a plate of olives, bread, etc. It took us a while to understand these unordered items were rarely free and were typically added to the final bill. They are called couvert. It is not considered disrespectful to refuse them and cheaper too.
3. If you are on a tourist ride (think cable car), the new gimmick is for your picture to be taken. When you get off at the other end, there is your picture attached to a full sized folder. We bought the first one. Jim covered his face with his cap on a different conveyance and we said “no thank you” at the end.
The challenge for us was getting the photo back home with no folds, creases or wrinkles. We did it successfully and for the time being, the folder is hanging on our frig. I get a warm feeling every time I see it.
4. One of the neatest communication aides we saw was a phone app that took the spoken work of one language and translated it into text and speech of another language.
5. If a menu is not translated into English, it is often because it is off the tourist track. But in this day and age, we found that even these places often have wi-fi, which can be used to decipher the menu.
One café closest to our Airbnb stay in Porto also had a large posted picture menu. It showed what looked like a sandwich and had the label of “cacharra a mira porto” which translated as “dog to sight port.” I thought, what the heck, I’ll order it. It came hot, like it came out of a panini press, had thinly sliced meat, cheese and a hot dog split in half lengthwise. It was good, or maybe we were just hungry.
Gotta love idioms, defined as “a group of words established by usage as having a meaning not deducible from those of the individual words.” Wonder what the real story is behind calling that sandwich “dog to sight port.”
6. While we find it fun to travel, being gone for 10 weeks was about two weeks too long for us. Now, for the folks who carefully read the intro, we also spent time in New York before and after our European travels.
7. Somebody just asked me, “Where are you going next year?” I laughed and said, “Let’s see if we are still alive.” (Sorry for the Covid-19 gallows humor). We did love Porto, Portugal. We also really enjoyed Madeira, a Portuguese island in the Atlantic.
Will we go back? Probably not, as there are so many places we have yet to visit. Peru, Ecuador, Galápagos Islands, Thailand, Laos ... the list goes on.
8. This week, you will find me sheltering in place, in my garden place, that is. Like Dorothy said, “There’s no place like home.”
Love livin’ in Craig