Bluebells are everywhere around my house.
Their bell shaped clusters of blue flowers hang gracefully and provide a welcome early dash of color to the landscape. Such considerate plants they are. After blooming, their seeds are easily harvested to share with others, self-seed or gather and sow in another shady spot. Then, the plants shrivel, seem to die and disappear while other plants are just spreading their foliage for the growing year. As our property has much shade, the Virginia Bluebell is a good, tidy fit.
Another sure sign that spring has finally arrived is asparagus harvest. Some years I have already been making pickled asparagus by this date. Entering the tall, large mouthed jars full of spring goodness in the Burt County Fair does not look promising this year, so guess we’ll just be stuck just eating it.
However, I will save at least two jars to give away. In February, at the stag held by the Burt County Feeders, an auction has been conducted for years. The proceeds of this auction go to a scholarship fund and my meager gift of pickled asparagus has netted hundreds of dollars each year for that cause. The second jar last year went to Washington County for their feeder’s event. In 2019, as that winner got into his car, the jar was dropped. Under a one time warranty replacement provision, I provided a another jar. I expect I’ll again be solicited for an edible, vegetable donation, maybe two, but no warranties will be extended.
Flies—they are yet another sign of spring. Did you know they can travel for miles. From Penn State’s Extension Service comes this information:
Flies normally stay within one-half to two miles of their point of origin, but have been known to travel as far as 20 miles to find food and ovipositional sites.
There are two major feedlots within a few miles of our village. One of my springtime tasks, often paired with getting screens on windows, is baiting our fly traps. Yes, plural. I put out at least two traps at a time, often staggered a week or two in time. When the trap is full or no longer catching flies, the gallon jar will get dumped at the base of a fruit tree for fertilizer.
Now some folks buy commercial, liquid bait in little plastic bottles to dump into the gallon containers. I did several times. Then I got to wondering how fish heads would work. That experiment went well. Next, I wondered how the commercial bait would compare with just putting fish heads into the fly trap after it had been loaded with water. I found the fish heads attracted many more flies.
Sorry Bomgaars. While I buy my reusable traps from you, I’d rather go fishing.
Love livin’ in Craig.