As of now, it looks like all three of our major pork packers in Nebraska will NOT be accepting show pigs this year. Last year Tyson and WholeStone (formerly Hormel) both took pigs following fairs and for multiple reasons will not be doing so this year. The biggest change is being driven for the desire to be ractopamine free so that they can ship pork products to China to fill their massive void in pork due to African Swine Fever.
This means that the Burt County Fair board has been unable to find a buyer for exhibited market swine. The entire Burt County Fair swine show will be non-terminal, meaning you will not have any option to market your swine directly from county fair and all hogs will need to go back home or other location or to a private locker appointment. Swine going through the livestock auction will be doing so on a premium basis only, no ownership change will occur.
A letter will be sent to all 4-H leaders, FFA advisors and previous swine exhibitors with the details of this issue. Just know, all hogs at the Burt County Fair will have to go back home with you or to a locker appointment you have made.