Get your 4-H group started on a positive note this year by playing a 4-H Attitude of Gratitude game! This is a little activity I came up with for our regional spotlight on 4-H leader’s newsletter. It will be in an upcoming edition of it, but I wanted to give you a head start!
This past year gave 4-H members, leaders and the entire 4-H program a lot to consider. Many of us grumbled how our world was turned upside down with the pandemic. The focus was on what we’d lost…traditions, comfortable schedules and expectations of summer workouts, workshops, camps and of course county fair changes.
For the new 4-H Year we may need to encourage a “4-H Attitude of Gratitude” to get everyone started off in the right direction. Here’s a game that might work as an icebreaker for your 4-H group.
4-H Attitude of Gratitude Game
Supplies needed: Full sheets of paper (or game sheets) for each member, pencils or pens, corn kernels or coins as place markers. Bag of inexpensive treats for Gratitude prizes.
Method: Have members draw a 5x5 square Bingo type card on their piece of paper. Then have them pick words from the list and write them in their card to make their playing card. You can also add any words that are special to your county or club program. Consider having older members help younger members to make them feel part of the group.
To Play: Read through the Attitude of Gratitude story as the members put a piece of corn or coin on the words mentioned on their card (like Bingo). Then let members take turns naming one word they have on their card (so they and anyone else can mark it off) and tell a little how they are grateful for what this word represents. If someone gets 5 in a row they shout out “Gratitude!” Keep playing a few rounds if you have time and ask the members if there are words they would like to add to the gratitude list.
Suggested list of gratitude words: Fun, Projects, Auction, Ribbons, Awards, Family, Encourage, Friends, Premiums, Support, Home, Relaxed Schedule, Good Health , Award Donors, Contests, Learn New Things, Animals, Success , Parade, Club Meetings, 4-H Leaders, 4-H Council, Safely Fail, Thank You Notes, Camp, Workshops, YQCA, Slower Pace, Creativity, Fair Food.
Gratitude Story: (make up your own or adjust this one.)
“Being in 4-H makes me grateful for all the opportunities I have to take different Projects, to be with and make new Friends, and of course to have Fun! I’m also grateful for my Family for supporting me. My 4-H Leaders and the 4-H Council, Encourage me to Learn New Things in 4-H. They also encourage me to write Thank You Notes to all Award Donors so they know how grateful I am for their Support. I know 4-H is a place to Safely Fail because everything I do won’t always be a Success and I need to learn to be gracious whether I win or lose. I can’t wait for this 4-H Year to get started!”
