A class hosted by the Northeast Community College at its West Point extended campus will introduce participants to beekeeping.
Beginner Beekeeping will be held Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, from 6:30-8:30 p.m., in Room 102 of the Donald E. Nielsen Career and Technical Education Center, 200 W. Washington St.
In this lectured-based class, participants will learn about beginner beekeeping. Instructor Melissa Heberer will provide an overview of a typical season’s work, honeybee life cycles, terminology and equipment needed. The goal of the class is to inspire further learning about honeybees and give participants the confidence to try beekeeping on their own, school officials said.
Cost of the class is $20.
To register, call Northeast Community College in West Point at 402-372-2269.