Beware of SHIP impostor scam

The Nebraska Department of Insurance and the State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) have received a report of an individual posing as a SHIP teammate. The imposter asked for money to assist with processing an application for Medicare.
The scam reportedly was attempted through a text message using a SHIP teammate’s obsolete cell phone number.
A consumer who asks for assistance from SHIP will never be charged for SHIP services. SHIP provides free assistance and counseling on Medicare issues for Nebraskans. Trained volunteers across the State also assist during open enrollment for Medicare Part D Prescription Drug Plans. SHIP is entirely funded by federal funds and is overseen by the Department of Insurance.
Scam? Legitimate Communication? Scammers pretend to be someone you trust. The whole purpose of scam calls, texts, emails, or other electronic communication is to obtain personal information, whether that is a Medicare card number, Social Security number, or banking information. Scammers now have the technological ability to make a call appear on caller ID as if it is coming from an official place. Emails and other forms of electronic communication can appear as though they are from a known source. They often sound legitimate. And, in some instances, imposters have done their homework to use information that will add credibility to gain an individual’s trust in order to obtain information.
Remember—Never give Medicare or other personal information to anyone asking for it over the phone or through any electronic communication. Unless you initiated the contact, Medicare will NEVER call you or try to sell you anything over the phone. They can’t even enroll you over the phone unless you called first.
More Information
If you suspect you have been contacted by a Nebraska SHIP imposter, please try to save the communication. Report the information to Nebraska SHIP at alicia.jones@nebraska.gov.