Births:

New arrival

Stephanie Briggs and Jake Reyzlik, of Herman, Neb., announce the March 6, 2021, the birth of their son, Lane Reed-Rowdy Reyzlik.

Lane entered the world at Memorial Community Hospital in Blair, Neb. He weighed 6 lbs., 2 oz. and was 19 3/4 inches long.

He is welcomed home by his big brothers, Chase (15), Michael (15) and Bradley (13) and his big sisters Emma (18) and Addison (13).

Lane’s grandparents are Barb Devney of Herman, Bill Brigs of Craig, Neb. and Rick and Gail Reyzlik of Herman. His great-grandparent is Larry Kellogg of Decatur, Neb.

