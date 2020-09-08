New arrival
Andrew Oborny and Sarah (Grubb) Oborny of David City, Neb., have announced the birth of their son, Owen Michael Oborny.
Owen was born in Butler County Health Care Center in David City on Aug. 26, 2020, weighing 8 lbs., 6 oz. and measuring 20 inches long.
Owen’s grandparents are Michael and Cindy Grubb of Springfield, Neb. and Chuck and Trish Oborny of David City.
Great-grandparents are Sam and Linda Harmer of Tekamah, Phil and Georgia Grubb of Omaha, Neb. and Pat Lickei of Lincoln, Neb.