The Burt County 4-H Council had a wonderful group of high school 4-H Seniors apply for scholarships this year. $4,000 will be awarded for their 4-H leadership and participation as they continue their education.
Scholarship winners include: Brayden Anderson, Lyons; Bailey Blackford, Herman; Maggie Braniff, Tekamah; Jadyn Fleischman, Herman; Nic Glup, Tekamah; Elizabeth Karnopp, Oakland; Greta Lindberg, Tekamah; Faith Roscoe, Lyons and Anna Wakehouse, Tekamah.
These scholarship recipients will need to send proof of their successful completion of the first semester of college before the scholarship checks are issued. This information should be sent to the Burt County Extension Office at 111 N 13th Street, Tekamah, NE 68061 or email to mloftis2@unl.edu. Congratulations to all our great 4-H program seniors and Good Luck! We are sure you will be very successful!