 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Burt County 4-H week activities

Burt County 4-H week activities

  • 1 min to read

It’s the first full week of March and it’s time to turn the county GREEN with 4-H excitement during Burt County 4-H Week! I encourage all our 4-H members to wear their 4-H t-shirt during 4-H Week, make posters or bookmarks to share and/or take treats to school and talk about their 4-H projects. You could also make a 4-H post on Facebook, come up with a clever skit or YouTube video and post it yourself, then send us a link via email to mloftis2@unl.edu or jenn.peterson@unl.edu and we’ll review it – then post it on our Burt County web page and/or Facebook page.

4-H On-line is Open for

Enrollment!

The best way to celebrate Burt County 4-H Week is to make sure you’re signed up for 4-H! Our Burt County 4-H Clubs have finally gotten the green light to start holding 4-H meetings in person – wearing masks and social distancing of course since our Covid numbers have gone down. Now is the time to get signed up so you don’t miss a thing!

If you have friends interested in 4-H they can enroll too, but make sure they call the Extension Office so we get them on all the mailing lists! Go to: ne.4honline.com to register for this year! 4-H Leaders too please!

New County Fair Exhibit

The Most Unpopular

Accessary…MASKS!

Masks have become part of our lives this past year – like it or not. Let’s make the best of it and have a couple opportunities to create and/or decorate them and exhibit them at the county fair!

1. Decorate a mask – We have LOTS of cloth masks available in the Extension Office – Adult size ones are solid light blue and youth size ones are white. We’ll try to make these masks available at pre-fair activities or you can stop in the Extension Office to pick up some so everyone starts with the same basic mask and they can decorate from there!

2. Create a mask – Sewing a mask is not that difficult and we’d like to encourage our 4-H members to try their hand at making one. There are various patterns and instructions and as long as they cover your mouth and nose – we don’t care which one you use. If you need a pattern, let me know as I have a couple I’ve made and can hopefully add to the pattern instructions I used to make them more “4-H Friendly!”

Nebraska 4-H Camps

Open for Registration!

Registration for Summer Camp 2021 is now OPEN! Check out our exciting 4 and 5 day overnight camp offerings at the NEBRASKA STATE 4-H CAMP in Halsey! Charter bus transportation option offered select weeks from Lincoln (UNL East Campus) and Grand Island (Raising Nebraska)! See full camp descriptions and register online: https://4h.unl.edu/camps-centers/summer-camp/schedule

AgUpdate Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Burt County 4-H week
Lifestyles

Burt County 4-H week

  • 1 min to read

Make plans now to get your “green on” for Burt County 4-H Week, March 7-13! 4-H members can promote 4-H by wearing their 4-H t-shirts, taking …

Lois Wachter
Lifestyles

Lois Wachter

  • 1 min to read

Funeral services for Lois Wachter were held Thursday Feb. 4, 2021, at PassageWay church in Blair. The 78-year-old Blair woman went to be with …

Lifestyles

Chatt Center Weekly

  • 1 min to read

Hi everyone. What wonderful weather we are having. So good to see the sunshine. Get out and get some fresh air if you get the chance. Just don…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News