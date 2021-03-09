Burt County 4-H week activities

It’s the first full week of March and it’s time to turn the county GREEN with 4-H excitement during Burt County 4-H Week! I encourage all our 4-H members to wear their 4-H t-shirt during 4-H Week, make posters or bookmarks to share and/or take treats to school and talk about their 4-H projects. You could also make a 4-H post on Facebook, come up with a clever skit or YouTube video and post it yourself, then send us a link via email to mloftis2@unl.edu or jenn.peterson@unl.edu and we’ll review it – then post it on our Burt County web page and/or Facebook page.
4-H On-line is Open for
Enrollment!
The best way to celebrate Burt County 4-H Week is to make sure you’re signed up for 4-H! Our Burt County 4-H Clubs have finally gotten the green light to start holding 4-H meetings in person – wearing masks and social distancing of course since our Covid numbers have gone down. Now is the time to get signed up so you don’t miss a thing!
If you have friends interested in 4-H they can enroll too, but make sure they call the Extension Office so we get them on all the mailing lists! Go to: ne.4honline.com to register for this year! 4-H Leaders too please!
New County Fair Exhibit
The Most Unpopular
Accessary…MASKS!
Masks have become part of our lives this past year – like it or not. Let’s make the best of it and have a couple opportunities to create and/or decorate them and exhibit them at the county fair!
1. Decorate a mask – We have LOTS of cloth masks available in the Extension Office – Adult size ones are solid light blue and youth size ones are white. We’ll try to make these masks available at pre-fair activities or you can stop in the Extension Office to pick up some so everyone starts with the same basic mask and they can decorate from there!
2. Create a mask – Sewing a mask is not that difficult and we’d like to encourage our 4-H members to try their hand at making one. There are various patterns and instructions and as long as they cover your mouth and nose – we don’t care which one you use. If you need a pattern, let me know as I have a couple I’ve made and can hopefully add to the pattern instructions I used to make them more “4-H Friendly!”
Nebraska 4-H Camps
Open for Registration!
Registration for Summer Camp 2021 is now OPEN! Check out our exciting 4 and 5 day overnight camp offerings at the NEBRASKA STATE 4-H CAMP in Halsey! Charter bus transportation option offered select weeks from Lincoln (UNL East Campus) and Grand Island (Raising Nebraska)! See full camp descriptions and register online: https://4h.unl.edu/camps-centers/summer-camp/schedule