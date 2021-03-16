Burt County 4-H week well celebrated

It was a good start to a great 4-H year judging by the number of pictures I received for 4-H promotion activities including snow sculptures (created a bit earlier), posters, bookmarks, snacks by 4-H t-shirt and clover wearing 4-H members. Hopefully some new members will join 4-H because the current members did such a nice job promoting it last week. Way to go 4-H GREEN!
4-H Public Speaking Contest
The Burt County 4-H PSA and Speech Contests will be held Monday, April 5, 6:30 p.m., at the Tekamah Presbyterian Church. 4-H members including Clover Kids (ages 5-7) are encouraged to sign up for the contest as soon as possible in case an additional judge is needed. The deadline to register is at noon the day of the contest, Monday, April 5th.
Hopefully some of our 4-H members will decide they want to participate in this contest and have a little time to practice over the Easter holiday/Spring Break.
If anyone has any questions or needs any help getting started, organizing or polishing their speech or PSA I’d be willing to help. Just give me a call at the Extension Office at 402-374-2929 and we’ll figure out what works best to get together. Hope to be hearing from many of our 4-H members!
4-H Presentation Contest
4-H members may want to make a dual purpose speech that can easily be turned into a 4-H Presentation less than two weeks later and they’ll be ready to roll!
The 4-H Planning meeting in January set the date for the presentation contest for Saturday, April 17, 10 a.m., at the Craig Fire Hall in Craig.
The 4-H Presentation Contest is slightly different as you can do the presentation as an individual or as a team of two. It is divided into Junior (ages 8-11) and Senior (ages 12-18). If two team members are in different age divisions they would compete at the older age division.
Illustrated presentations can use posters or PowerPoints. The 4-H member(s) can physically demonstrate how to make or do something to the audience or explain a topic only using the information on their presentation.
Teaching (Trade Show Exhibit)presentations are designed as a presentation presented to a live, interactive trade show style presentation where youth will continuously engage a constantly-changing/moving audience for 30 minutes by showing and telling them how to do something while answering questions. They need to engage the audience and teach them about something the 4-H member is learning through 4-H.
Special emphasis and focus is placed on presentation topics focused on the priorities of college and career readiness, community development, entrepreneurship, food supply confidence, healthy living, leadership development, and STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics). There is also a special topic category at State Fair for a teaching presentation on the topic of Nebraska Agriculture.
Again…if you need any help with your presentation please give me (Mary) a call at the Burt County Extension Office 402-374-2929 and I’ll be happy to help!