Pre-Entry for ALL Exhibits due July 7, 2020:
ANYTHING and EVERYTHING coming to the fair needs to be pre-entered.
That includes all livestock large and small, horses, small animals, and all clothing and exhibits in the 4-H Building. Entry sheets are included in this mailing for all entry areas.
Be specific what you are entering and give a good, detailed description.
We will NOT add any exhibits after July 7, 2020. If it’s NOT on your sheet it WILL NOT be entered in the fair.
DISCLAIMER: Due to the ever changing Directed Health Measures this schedule is subject to change should additional restrictions be placed on county fairs and/or specific counties. The schedule would only change to be stricter. Guidelines set as of July 1 will be followed unless stricter guidelines are to be implemented. Please bring your own masks if possible as we are finding it difficult to purchase them at this time.
No Pee Wee Showmanship or interview judging.
Tractor Driving Contest
Wednesday or Thursday, July 1 & 2, 6:30 p.m., Lee Valley, Tekamah Contest will be pretty much as previous years. Social distancing will be encouraged and efforts will be made to sanitize equipment between competitors. Call Extension office before noon day of contest to get on the Tractor Driving Contest list.
Culinary Challenge
Tuesday, July 7th This will be an interactive Zoom contest. Schedules will be made so you have a good timeline when you and your exhibit need to be ready to be judged. Participants must call the Extension Office at 402-374-2929 by noon the day of the contest to register and get the zoom invitation. Register early if you want a particular judging time. You will select and make your favorite food, set and decorate a table for one person and include a printed recipe and menu on the table. The judge will visit with you via Zoom so she will need to be able to see your table, information cards and you! You will be emailed a copy of the Culinary Challenge score sheet so you and the judge can go down the list and discuss your entry. The good news is that you can eat your favorite food right after the contest…the bad news is that we won’t be able to sample any of the other entries!
You will be notified of your ribbon placings and any special awards the next day. Call in now to sign up!
Bicycle Rodeo
Thursday, July 9, 6 p.m. St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Tekamah. Contest will be pretty much as previous years. Social distancing will be encouraged and any non-family member helping a 4-H member should wear a mask if within 6 feet of others. Call Extension Office before noon day of contest to get on the Bicycle Rodeo list.
Fashion Show
Virtual – videotape entry with a phone or camera – use horizontal orientation. Videos must be submitted by Friday, July 10. Narrations should be read during the modeling taping just like it would be read at the public fashion show. 4-H members are welcome to “visit” with the judge on tape after modeling just like they would during an in-person modeling. They can tell the judge what they really liked about their outfit, problems they had or whatever! Narrations need to be sent in at the time of video entry. 4-H members may model up to three outfits in different categories. Only ONE outfit will be modeled at the public fashion show, Friday evening, July 17, 7 p.m. so you will come dressed in your outfit and leave wearing it. NO BATHROOMS will be available for changing! However, if you enter more than one modeled item you are welcome to show it (them) on the hanger after you model your first item so you get to show them off – without having to change!
Special Awards will be presented after Fashion Show followed by the 4-H Conation.
Rocket Launch
Monday, July 13, 6:30 Rogers Sod Farm south of Decatur. Contest will be pretty much as previous years. Social distancing will be encouraged and any non-family member helping a 4-H members should wear a mask if within 6 feet. Call Extension Office by noon day of contest to get on the Rocket Launch list.
Clothing Judging
Monday, July 13 – NEW LOCATION: Burt County Courthouse Meeting Room. Bring all clothing exhibits including quilts, knitting and crochet to the North door of the Burt County Courthouse in Tekamah between 8-10 a.m. Entry tags will be waiting for you to attach to your exhibits outside or in the hallway. Please social distance during entry and pick up which will be at approximately 4 p.m. that day. Bring all items back to the fair Thursday evening, July 16, except the one(s) you will model Friday night. After modeling you may take your outfit home, but leave any extra modeled items on hangers at the 4-H Building to be displayed. Remember, no bathroom or other changing rooms this year.
Life Challenge
As noted in the recent June Newsletter, we will be doing an online Life Challenge Contest developed by the state this year. No teams and no oral reasons! Any Burt County 4-H member may take part in this contest at any time until Monday, July 13. Results will be announced at the County Fair 4-H Awards Presentation, July 17th. For the contest go to:
Beginner Life Challenge (ages 5-11) https://forms.gle/nDj6ybGFWVsX2o8n6
Advanced life challenge (ages 12-18) https://forms.gle/WtiSgoLSSams5E5n9
4-H Building Exhibit Entry:
Thursday, July 16 5-8 p.m. All exhibits to be judged and displayed (clothing too with ribbons on them unless you are modeling the items). This includes foods, flowers, home environment, engineering etc. There will be NO ENTRIES on Friday. Either pick up your entry tags at the Extension Office before Thursday, July 16 or look for the entry tag card table at the main entrance near the 4-H Building. Please bring your own supplies to attach entry tags as we cannot sanitize items between users. All exhibits must have all entry tags and additional information attached when they are brought to the 4-H Building as a family group. Any entry cards not used need to be turned in at the 4-H Office so they can be deleted from the program. Exhibits will be judged Saturday, July 17, but there are NO interview and no one may enter the 4-H Building during judging. Use other restrooms if needed please.
4-H Building Exhibit Pick Up
Sunday, July 19 5-8 p.m. All exhibits will hopefully be organized into family groupings for ease and expedience in pick up.
State Fair Picture! Sunday, July 19, 5:30 p.m. - I just can’t let the opportunity go by to take a COVID State Fair group picture – wearing MASKS! If you have any item selected for State Fair I’d like to take a picture of the group Pick your best Selected for State Fair exhibit, bring & wear your mask and meet me at the 4-H Building.