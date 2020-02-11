Don’t forget to buy your BCFF Kickoff event tickets! The event is set for Saturday, Feb. 22 at the Lyons Auditorium. Dueling Pianos will be the entertainment for the evening after a wonderful steak or pork chop meal and the silent and live auctions are always a lot of fun. Don’t miss out on seeing the people you only get to see at the fair! It’s sure to be a great night!
Tickets are available at the Burt County Extension office in Tekamah, First Northeast Bank of Nebraska at their Oakland Highway Bank and Lyons locations, and Red Barn Vet Clinic in Oakland. This would be a great Valentine’s Day gift…hint hint!