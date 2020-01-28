The annual Burt County Fair Foundation Kickoff will be held Saturday, Feb. 22 at the Lyons Auditorium. Everyone is welcome to attend, but tickets are limited. They are available at the Burt County Extension Office in Tekamah; in Oakland at CVA, Red Barn Vet Clinic and the First Northeast Bank of Nebraska highway office; and in Lyons at the FNBN Bank. Meal choices are steak or pork chops and entertainment for the evening are the Dueling Pianos and they put on a great show.
If you’d like to donate an item for the live or silent auction the Foundation would welcome it. Please call or stop by the Extension Office to get a donation form. These forms are due Feb. 14 so the auction booklet can be completed and all the donors listed.