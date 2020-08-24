It’s that time of year again when families are preparing their lists for school shopping. A few things may be a little different this year due to Covid-19 but, all in all, kids have their basic items they get, along with some new clothes to start the new school year.
I remember working all summer and saving up money so I could buy some really “cool” outfits to impress my friends on that first day back. It was also a great feeling to know that I could help Mom and Dad out by purchasing my own clothes. I was fortunate to be able to shop and get new things.
After visiting with some of my friends at the Burt County Museum who grew up in the 1930s and 1940s, I realized how life was not so elaborate for them. These ladies grew up in a much harder time than myself and many kids today . . . not only as a family but as a nation. The 1930s were referred to as the “Depression Years” and were tough on many families. No credit cards and layaway programs at the stores made it difficult to provide any clothing to the youngsters going back to school.
One of the many interesting items at the museum is our collection of flour and feed sacks from the past. These sacks have an amazing role in our American history. You may be thinking . . . Really? How boring. Believe it or not, they became an essential part of life for many families growing up in the 1930s. Times were extremely difficult and when it came time to buy clothing, making due was the only option.
In order to provide for the family, people needed to be creative. Women noticed that one of their food staples, flour, as well as some feeds, seeds and other supplies, came in a cotton bag. Innovative and desperate, they often emptied the sacks and used the fabric to make clothing for their children. Soon manufacturers learned of the trend and decided to reinvent the way they packed their products. They started making their sacks with pretty patterns and bright colors. The results were stunning!
Soon women were using the cotton fabric from the sacks to make clothing, diapers, dishcloths, curtains and more. Families greatly appreciated this. The sacks also started coming with patterns for dolls and toys. Although the sacks were labeled with ink, they came with instructions on how to remove it. Manufacturers tried to make the fabric diverse and appealing to everyone. Many of them were so adorable they could be used for babies’ and toddlers’ clothing, sheets, pillowcases and blankets. Tutorials were often included to turn the sacks into many useful articles. They were like our present-day DIY projects.
Young girls often wanted to go to town with their mom and dad so they could pick out the bags for a special dress for an occasion that might be coming up. Two flowered and one plain was a pretty common choice. People could often tell what children belonged to the same family solely based on the pattern of clothing they were wearing. Nothing was wasted. Women would often save the scraps and make quilts, patched aprons and baby blankets.
According to the ladies I spoke to, new dresses were hard to come by. You wore the same dress or blouse for two days in a row and another for the next three. The next week, after they were washed, you reversed the days hoping not to wear one out before the other. Hand-me-downs were very standard in those days, and you got one pair of new shoes a year. One gal wanted cowboy boots as a child but was told those were for her brothers.
Many women wore flour and feed sack dresses. For some it was a mark of poverty. To camouflage the sack material, many would embellish their dresses with ribbon, decorative buttons and rickrack to help make the fabric look less distinguishable. It is estimated that 3.5 million women and children were wearing clothing out of the bags during the 1930s. You would be surprised at how soft the material is. It was 100 percent cotton, and when washed it would shrink by one percent, if not more.
Things changed with the onset of WW II. Cotton started being rationed to make uniforms for the soldiers. Even though impoverished, people were more than willing to give up the fabric in order to support the war effort. Since then, flour, feed and seed have been packaged in paper and other materials.
Now that is something to think about in these trying times!
