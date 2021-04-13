 Skip to main content
Burt County Museum: Museum open and making plans

  • 1 min to read

Burt County Museum has been open for quite a while and it has been rewarding to see visitors from out of town as well as local folks. Families are discovering that local day trips can be quite interesting. We have planned our spring and summer activities and we continue to follow Covid precautions.

Burt County Museum will host Coffee on the Porch during Memorial Day weekend on Saturday, May 29, from 9 to 11:30 a.m. There may, or may not, be some class get-togethers, or someone may make their annual visit to decorate at the cemetery. If, for no other reason, you just want a cup of coffee, we will be here for you.

Our summer display will feature quilts by Logan Valley Quilters. Opening day is Saturday, June 12, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The quilts will remain on display through Tuesday, Sept. 14., during regular museum hours, which are Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, 1 to 5 p.m., or by appointment, 374-1505.

All Burt County newspapers are available online at the following addresses:

decaturne.advantage-preservation.com

lyons.advantage-preservation.com

oaklandne.advantage-preservation.com

tekamah.advantage-preservation.com

Please note the (ne) at the end of Decatur and Oakland.

MEMORIALS RECEIVED

George and Betty (Phipps) Minier were remembered by Judith Minier and Bil Tucker of Punta Gorda, Fla. Giving in memory of Gene TeSelle and Eadie Gibbs were Patty Hancock and Harriet Shafer. Harriet Shafer also gave in memory of Rose Reyzlik of Herman and Tom Marshall. Mark and Karen Jackson, Dave and JoAnn Wragge and Denny and Jan Kjeldgaard gave in memory of Bob Ray. Lela Thompson of Herman gave in memory of Joan Price of Craig, Don (Droop) Thomas of Waterloo, Elvera Walker, Joe Tobin and Jerris Palmer. Giving in memory of LaDonna Bucy were Van and Bonnie Newell, Gary and Marylou Cram of Omaha and Denny and Jan Kjeldgaard. Pete Heintzelman of Fremont was remembered by Gary and Marylou Cram. Jerry and Renae Magill of Gretna gave in memory of Helen Fleischman.

DONATIONS were received from Evelyn Zink of Ainsworth; Lee and Pam Wilhelm of Blair; Farrens Wiring of Decatur; Larry and Diane True of Naples, Fla.; Janet and Harold Nelson of Carlisle, Pa.; Elizabeth Hargleroad of Redwood City, Calif.; Brad and Ann Nelson of Madison, Wisc.; Ruth Turner of Vienna, Va.; Donna Jelso of North Richland Hills, Texas; Robert Smith of Hemet Calif; Calvin Hennig of Portland, Maine; Stephen and Carol Work of Highlands Ranch, Colo.; James and Kathy Sampson of Forest Grove, Ore.; Bryan Main of Gaithersburg, Md.: Robert and Dorothy Rice of Sioux City, Iowa; Ronald and Charlotte Young of Fremont; Jack and Linda Hovendick, Dave and JoAnn Wragge and Rosamond McNabb.

