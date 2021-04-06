Burt County Museum: Navigate the newspapers

Tekamah newspapers now join the rest of Burt County papers online through Advantage Preservation, a Cedar Rapids, Iowa, company that digitizes newspapers, microfilm and documents. During my first couple attempts to research something, I became frustrated quickly. When I entered a couple words to search and hit the “Discover” key, what appeared was a long list of several years of newspaper titles with my key words highlighted in blue among paragraphs of “gobbletygook.” It was shocking. I was lucky to find a clue of what I was looking for. I called Advantage Preservation and received a quick lesson that I will pass along to you.
On the Tekamah home page, for example, enter a couple words in the search box (John Smith). Click the drop arrow to the left for the opportunity to click on “exact words.” Now click the “Discover” prompt.
On the left side of the page are the filters: click the title of paper you want. Let’s click on The Burt County Herald (1895-1942) and Burt County Plaindealer (1934-2009) and click DECADE 1940. The pages will shift a bit. Next click on 1942, as both newspapers were in existence during this year. The pages will shift again and you end up with one page of Burt County Plaindealer. There must not have been a John Smith in the Burt County Herald. Click on the name of the paper. John Smith happens to be on Page One. As you scroll down the page you will see the names in blue.
If you want to print the article, scroll back to the top of the page and click on the crop tool. A box will appear at the top left. Drag it over the article and adjust the sides to fit. I notice the article is really long, so I will crop and print the top half first. You will need to go through the steps again and crop the bottom half. The article isn’t about Mr. Smith, but he attended the event and this is for practice.
Click the arrow at the bottom right of the article. The new page will say STEP ONE at the top. You can advance to STEP TWO and experiment, but I’ll stick to STEP ONE. It will take a moment before a prompt appears at the lower left of your screen. Click on it to open. I prefer to print from STEP ONE. You will want to write the name of the newspaper, the publish date and page number on your printout. You will automatically get that information when you use STEP THREE. However, it will be too small to read. It is meant for online use, I think. I am still learning the system and printing, because I usually need a copy of what I am researching. Most of you will read for pleasure.
Whenever Advantage Preservation makes updates, all of Burt County’s sites will automatically update. I understand some improvements are coming soon, one being that the papers will be listed in chronological order. Presently they are not.
We sincerely thank all the folks, near and far, who have monetarily helped us reach this goal. We never dreamed this would all happen in less than a year. We have received many notes and phone calls from people all over the U.S. No kidding! People are good to us, and we appreciate each and every one of you.
We have begun saving for our next goal, which is to send the museum’s copies of the Plaindealer from September 2009 through 2014 to Cedar Rapids for digitizing, as History Nebraska has no more film to copy nor are prepress PDFs available. Ah, here we go dreaming again, but a dream is the first step to reality. Contributions toward this second step in the process are welcome. Please explore the following sites: