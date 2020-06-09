Covid-19. It might not be anything to brag about now, but it is worth talking about and documenting for future generations. The reality is: We are making history right now, and that is why we have started a Covid-19 file at the Burt County Museum. Believe it or not, generations to come are going to ask us, “What was it like to live during the Covid-19 pandemic?” Take note now or you will regret it. This advice is coming from someone who really wished she would have listened more carefully to the stories my elders discussed. I have so many questions and there is no one to ask. I didn’t care that much about history when I was younger, and I could kick myself over and over now that I’m older. I’m sure there are many more like me out there. Thank goodness there are people who saved items of interest and wrote diaries. Without them we wouldn’t have the many resources that we have today tucked away in our museum archives.
Lucky for you and me we have this wonderful museum full of interesting stories and articles of yesteryears -- photos, newspapers, and memorabilia telling the story of what life was like in early pandemic years. The struggles of the 1918 Spanish flu were similar in what we are dealing with today. It was called “The Spanish Lady” because it was believed to have started in San Sebastian, Spain, according to a Russian newspaper.
As per a November 1999 Oakland Independent, it hit the United States early in 1918 and by September it intensified. From October to December it killed 974 people in Omaha alone.
According to our records, a dozen Tekamah area deaths occurred from September through December 1918.
Just like today it put a damper on many social gatherings. Churches, schools, theaters, public meetings and all types of entertainment and gatherings were cancelled. As the disease spread, doctors and nurses were in short supply. It spread just as fast then as it has in 2020 and people traveled a lot less in 1918. Masks were used then as they are today. Groceries were delivered to homes ridden with sick family members. Sound all too familiar?
They didn’t have social media like we have today. Our internet and TV have helped many people stay employed and connected to the world. I find it a bit hard to complain, considering the luxuries we have in our current world. But, nonetheless, it is a crisis we are facing.
I encourage you to save some memorabilia, share your stories in the family album or log your days occasionally. You won’t regret it. Some people just want to forget it and move on, but this is what makes us stronger. Knowing that we are fighters, survivors and believers, we can get through this as our ancestors did. Giving hope to our children and grandchildren is what it’s all about.
We would love to hear from you! Our job at the museum is to hold on to and share what is happening in your lives right here in Burt County. We need your help. Send photos, stories or donate an item (once we reopen) so we can continue our goal to preserve the past for future generations.
