Burt County Museum: Springtime Means Mud Time

It is that time of year when we, here at Burt County Museum, look forward to planning things for the upcoming year. Hopefully, most of the major snowstorms are about over with and we can look to longer days and warmer temperatures. Along with the melting snow, frost coming out of the ground and spring rains result in a lot of mud. I don’t know about you but I absolutely hate the mud! I know it’s that time of year when we have to take the good with the bad, but living in the country gets mighty messy.
When you think about it, people in Burt County were up to their knees in mud 100 years ago. We have many photos of dirt main streets in Tekamah, Craig, Oakland, Lyons and Decatur with only boarded sidewalks, horse-drawn carriages, wagons and later Model T’s. Can you imagine what it was like to cross the street back then? In the summer, streets were extremely dusty and someone would have to drive a water truck to hose them down. Many of the yards were not nice, lush green ones as we have today. I am sure the dust was a nuisance on a windy Nebraska day.
The first town in Burt County to file a petition for paved streets was Lyons. In March of 1919 the city board deliberated the cost of concrete verses concrete topped with brick. The council passed a paving ordinance -- concrete with brick overlay -- and the project was completed later that year.
The city of Oakland began its paving project in February of 1922. What began as a 50 city block paving job turned into 80 blocks due to residents petitioning. When the work ended in November of 1922, over seven miles of the city’s streets had been paved. The cost to pave the streets exceeded $330,000, which was paid for in approximately a year and a half. Later, Oakland Avenue (main street) was bricked, as well as all streets for one block east and west of the town’s main street.
In the spring of 1922, Tekamah jumped on the band wagon to have its streets paved. After many council meetings it was decided to have only the business district streets done. The mayor and council did not want to burden the residents with heavy taxes. The project would consist of a concrete underlay with bricks on top with an asphalt and sand filler. The sand used was as yellow as gold and fine as flour. It was taken from a hill in the west part of the city. Unfortunately, it wasn’t until the spring of 1923 that the project was finally started.
Paving plans included north of the school and courthouse on 13th Street, south all the way to G street, which was south of the stockyards (present day F/S Construction). The project also included half blocks of paved streets east and west of 13th Street except at G and I streets. These would be bricked all the way through to 14th. The paving would continue south on 14th from I to E due to the heavy traffic going to the three elevators, lumberyard and train depot.
Bricklaying was quite an art and it was done by extremely fast and strong bricklayers. An Omaha company consisting of two crews tackled the Tekamah streets. According to the Burt County Herald, July 23, 1923, a group of high school students thought they would make some extra vacation money by carrying the bricks from the curb to the bricklayers. Before the noon whistle blew, the boys decided they would much rather carry an armful of books than a 50-pound load of bricks, especially in hot summer temps of about 115 degrees! The helpers on the side could hardly keep up with the fast pace of the bricklayers. It was reported in past newspapers that two African American men, who worked side by side, were laying 84 bricks per minute.
The firm chosen to pave Tekamah’s business district was Bauer & Johnson Contracting Supply Co. of Omaha. The tile used for the work was purchased from Lillie Tile Works in Fremont. Mr. Lillie was a former resident of Tekamah and his plant was used largely by paving contractors all over the country. After careful investigation, the council decided to go with brick paving with an asphalt filler. This method was a bit higher but would carry heavier traffic and last much longer.
According to the Nov. 15, 1923, Burt County Herald, it was a race to the finish between two bricklaying crews. One outfit was finishing up on K Street by the Presbyterian Church, while the other was at the bridge on the highway. The race for the honors was very close, but the whistle on the engine of the crew near the church blew five seconds ahead of the sirens on the municipal plant near Tekamah Creek for the crew on the bridge. There were still sidewalks and parking spots to be put in but the paving project for the business area was finally done.
Eventually, Tekamah citizens petitioned to have residential streets paved too. What started out to be five miles of paved streets ended up being nine. Residents were extremely satisfied with the outcome of the project. They felt this would be a great asset to the city and attract newcomers.
There is so much more in the old newspapers about how our communities advanced, this is only the tip of the iceberg. We learn so much about the people of Burt County through them. I hope you have a chance to get online with the Oakland, Lyons, Decatur (and soon-to-be Tekamah) Advantage-Preservation sites to explore these wonderful newspapers. If not, you can always visit your local museums and we would love to explore with you!
Burt County Museum hours: Now open without an appointment, Tues., Thurs., Sat., 1 to 5. If you wish to have an appointment call 402-374-1505.
Resources: Burt County Herald, Oakland Independent, Tekamah Centennial, Oakland Centennial, Lyons Heritage, Sanborn Insurance Maps