This spring we have decided to do something a little different with our school children. As I have mentioned in the past, we get to have the second and fourth graders from Tekamah Elementary come for a lesson once a month during the school year. They always tell us how much they love visiting us and the museum but are a little sad that they don’t get to come during the third grade. These are such wonderful years to teach and enjoy these young people and they are always so eager to learn.
We usually try to have a special program in the spring to entice visitors to participate in an activity with us. This year we put our heads together and came up with a fun idea. We decided to have a “Tea Party,” Saturday, March 14, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. We are inviting Burt County third graders – girls and boys – to come and join us. We will have lessons on proper etiquette on introduction, kindness and manners. Parents are not allowed to attend the party, but they may run an errand or stay and tour the buildings on the museum complex.
There will be a donation fee which will include small favors for the children, sandwiches, desserts and flavored beverages, all served with glass dishes – no paper plates or napkins allowed. Guests will be seated at the formal dining room table and be instructed on proper table settings.
Each child is encouraged to come dressed in party clothing and bring their favorite doll, small stuffed animal or action figure as their guest. We are limiting the guest list to 10 children, but if there is enough interest, we will schedule another tea party on the following Saturday, March 21, or a later date if needed.
Letters will be sent to other Burt County schools (third grade only) and reservations must be made by calling the Burt County Museum at 402-374-1505. You may reach us on Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. or on Saturdays, 1 to 5 p.m. If you don’t get an answer, please call back. Reservations are a must!
We can’t wait to hear from you, and remember to dress for the occasion!
Memorials received: Charles Lang of Orlando, Fla., gave in memory of Louis Richard Jensen of Terre Haute, Ind., LeRoy Bohannon and Delmar Anderson. Giving in memory of were Earl Foster of Elm Creek, and John and Cindy Sowl of Omaha. Mildred Petersen of Lincoln gave in memory of Merna Athey. Opal Lofdahl was remembered by Max and Edith Bokelman of Cupertino, Calif. Kate Braniff gave in memory of Ray Braniff Sr.
Donations were received from Mitchell Nelson of Lutherville, Md., and June Eagleton of Marine On St. Croix, Minn.
Museum hours are 1 to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays or Saturdays, or by calling 402-374-1505.