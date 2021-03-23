Burt County Museum: Time to toot our own horn

Yes, we are open! Burt County Museum hours are back to normal: Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday afternoons from 1 to 5 p.m. or by appointment by calling 402-374-1505. We are located at 319 North 13th Street (north on Hwy 75) in Tekamah. We still follow Covid-19 precautions.
History Nebraska librarian Cindy Drake was excited to read our last newsletter article regarding digitizing of Tekamah newspapers. She called to let us know she would use it as a referral to other groups wanting to digitize records, as the article made the process easier to understand. Michelle, our contact at Advantage Preservation at Cedar Rapids, Iowa, works with History Nebraska often and knows Cindy well. Michelle also wanted a copy of our newsletter for similar use, and she asked me to email a copy to Nebraska State Genealogical Society. Decatur, Lyons and Oakland used community resources to fund their projects. Tekamah papers are digitized with help from Burt County Museum members and friends. Explore and use the addresses below:
tekamah.advantage-preservation.com
oaklandne.advantage-preservation.com
(includes Craig, Neb)
lyons.advantage-preservation.com
decaturne.advantage-preservation.com
Please note the (ne) after Oakland and Decatur
I recently visited with Randy Olson at a local restaurant at which time he told me how much he enjoyed reading Jane Elske’s article on the brick-paved streets in Burt County towns. Tekamah, Lyons and Oakland newspapers each had a photo of its muddy main street during the early 1900s to go along with the story. Jane had worked hard several days to collect information from our files and put together the story. She and curator Bonnie Newell also had driven a few streets in Tekamah and found some information from the old papers may not have been quite right. We made some changes with confidence we are correct. Randy said that too many times we don’t stop to give recognition to someone for a job well done and wanted us to know he appreciated it. We appreciate you, too, Randy. Thank you.
We read Jon Burleson’s article about Cindy Chatt’s plans for the old Burt County State Bank. You ought to see our bulging files on that building – (1) newspaper information (2) photos (3) records for National Register of Historic Places in Burt County. We would like to note that the clock was added in 1915 as per two different Tekamah newspapers. (I looked them up on the Advantage site, just to make sure . . . whee!) However, Mr. Burleson probably used the information on the National Register application, of which we have a copy. It says the clock was installed around 1900. No fault of yours, Mr. Burleson. Thank you for the informative article. We didn’t submit the application, but we will contact someone at History Nebraska to see about getting that changed for future researchers.
We are anxious to see what transpires with the building. We want to thank Cindy for asking us to accompany her and business associates on a “tour of dreams” through her building several months ago. While Cindy and her group were looking at everything with eyes toward the future of the building, for us it was a step back in time.
There is much to be excited about in Burt County.
MEMORIALS RECEIVED
Judith Minier and Bil Tucker, Punta Gorda, Fla., gave in memory of George and Betty (Phipps) Minier. Patty Hancock and Harriet Shafer each gave in memory of Gene TeSelle and Eadie Gibbs. Harriet Shafer also gave in memory of Rose Reyzlik and Tom Marshall. Giving in memory of Bob Ray were Mark and Karen Jackson and Dave and JoAnn Wragge.
DONATIONS RECEIVED
Donations have been received from Evelyn Zink of Ainsworth; Lee and Pam Wilhelm of Blair; Farrens Wiring of Decatur; Larry and Diane True of Naples, Fla.; Harold and Janet Nelson of Carlisle, Pa.; Elizabeth Hargleroad of Redwood City, Calif.; Robert Smith of Hemet, Calif.; Brad and Ann Nelson of Madison, Wis.; Ruth Turner of Vienna, Va.; Calvin Hennig of Portland, Maine; Stephen and Carol Work of Highlands Ranch, Colo.; James and Kathy Sampson of Forest Grove, Ore; Donna Jelso of North Richland Hills, Texas; Robert and Dorothy Rice, Sioux City, Iowa; Bryan Main, Gaithersburg, MD; Dave and JoAnn Wragge, Jack and Linda Hovendick and Rosamond McNabb and Sandra Wiebold, Tekamah.