August 18th marked the 100-year anniversary of women’s suffrage. Nationally, the number who voted was dismally low. Nothing is mentioned in Tekamah papers about long lines of women waiting to cast their first vote. Did they have their own opinions, or did they vote for their husband’s choice?
Since then, women have certainly made their way out of the kitchen into the world of government and politics, have helped passed laws and have changed history. Women have exceeded men in the number of voters for decades.
Following is an article from the Aug. 19 1920, edition of the Burt County Herald.
Suffrage Now Ratified
Ratification of the federal suffrage amendment was accomplished yesterday at Nashville, Tenn., when the house voted in favor of the action 50 to 46. The senate ratified the amendment last week Friday by a vote of 25 to 4.
This now makes equal suffrage for both men and women, nation-wide, and fishiness a long-contested fight to prevent the women voting for president at the November election, which would have been prevented, had not the necessary extra state ratified.
Several other states had called special sessions of their legislatures to attempt to assist in clearing up the trouble, but Tennessee, finally, after a bitter fight, secured the necessary votes to make ratification possible, and therefore wins the applause of the nation, for settling this great question which for over seventy-one years has been before the public. It has been the most dramatic, intensive and persistent campaign ever waged in American politics.
