Winner of Burt County Museum’s “Liberty Lake” king-sized quilt was Jenn Peterson of Tekamah. The quilt top and backing fabric in various colors of teal, white and sea foam green was provided by Washington County Bank of Tekamah and pieced by bank employees Becky Anderson and Lisa Anderson during breaks. It was quilted by Linda Elliott and bound by Pat Jensen, both of Tekamah. A total of 1,265 tickets were sold for the quilt.