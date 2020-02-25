It’s been a very busy and diverse week of activities, so busy I don’t have time to tell you about the end of the week…stay tuned for details next week! Until then, please read on…
4-H radio spots
The busy week started off last week with my annual trip to the KTIC radio station in West Point to support our 4-H members as they taped their 4-H Week public service announcements. John and Hope Roscoe from Lyons and Elisabeth Vogel from Craig did the honors with these spots this year. Keep your ears open to hear them during Burt County 4-H Week, March 1-7.
Connecting the Dots Career Program
The Connecting the Dots Career Exploration Program took place Tuesday, February 18, at the Lyons City Auditorium. 146 freshmen and sophomores from Tekamah-Herman, Oakland-Craig and Lyons-Decatur schools took part in this educational event. Students pre-selected their career cluster of interest and then were dealt an education card. Some found out they had dropped out of high school, others had a high school education, but maybe were deficient in certain areas of study that didn’t meet the requirements of the jobs they were seeking. After getting their education cards they went to visit with one of the 16 career professionals in their interest areas. These Burt County professionals included:
Roy Miller and Leah Miller from First Northeast Bank of Nebraska in Lyons;
Cindy Chatt from Chatterbox Brews in Tekamah;
Trent Leichleiter, of Pheasant Bonanza near Tekamah;
John Bellar, Lyons-Decatur Guidance Counselor;
Michele Quick, Clerk of the District Court;
Eric Nick, Acting Burt County Sheriff;
Tim Anderson of Anderson & Sons Construction in Oakland;
Ryan Brehmer and Jeanette Johnson from Brehmer Manufacturing in Lyons;
Jason Parcel of Black Diamond Electronics, Oakland;
Curt Heinline of the Oakland and Lyons Newspapers
Dan Frink of Oakland Mercy Hospital
Steve Loftis, of Loftis Farms, Craig
Trent Elsasser, Agronomist at CVA in Oakland
These professionals knocked it out of the park as they worked with the students exploring careers that suited their interests, the amount of education they had or would be willing to get and where they might want to live. They questioned, they counseled and they suggested other career cluster areas they might want to explore to find the right fit.
At the end of the morning each career professional addressed the group of students explaining how they got where they are in their jobs – with only a few of them taking a straight path to their career. They emphasized how important the personal contacts they make will be as it’s still true, it’s not what you know, it’s who you know. Every little job you get is a step toward the career goal you have – even if it’s not in the direct career you think you want. Keep learning…always!
The afternoon sessions were led by the Connecting the Dots Nebraska Extension Team of Jennifer Hansen, Amy Topp, Kim Bearnes and Stacey Keys. They worked with the divided groups on resume writing skills and on the Meyers-Briggs Personality inventory.
It was a great day with the students being very attentive and receptive to the opportunities and with the professionals that gave up a morning of their very busy lives to help these students as they look for the career path that will lead them to a happy and successful future.
Don’t forget!
The Burt County 4-H Achievement/Kickoff event will be Sunday, March 1 in West Point at the Main Street Bowl from 1-3 p.m.! Bring a future 4-H friend and let’s kick off Burt County 4-H Week with a fun activity!