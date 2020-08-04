Buying meat locally

Getting meat locally might be tougher than buying locally grown fruits and vegetables. This is largely because meat production and processing is tightly regulated. It is still, however, entirely possible — and delicious.
Beef
Beef ranching on a massive scale can be detrimental to the environment. Getting your meat from a small, local farm is a great way to go greener while still enjoying beef. Grass-fed beef could be available through a local CSA or farmers market, but you can also reach out to farmers directly and buy portions of a cow with several other families. Your cow will be more likely to be raised and slaughtered humanely, and the meat will reflect that quality.
If you’re shopping in the grocery, look for phrases like “pasture-raised” and “grass-fed” on the labels in addition to the usual information about producers and processing.
Chicken, Duck and Turkey
These fowl are smaller, so you won’t be buying a portion here but a whole bird. Be aware that commercially raised chickens, ducks and turkeys are different from small farm, local birds. You may get a different taste that some people prefer. The phrases you want to look for on fowl labels include free-range and cage-free.
Eggs
Each state has different rules for selling eggs; make sure your producer complies with these. If you’re buying yard or farm-fresh eggs, make sure the producer follows these rules from the University of Minnesota:
• Eggs are collected two or three times a day.
• Eggs with broken or cracked shells are discarded.
• Eggshells are dry cleaned. If wet cleaning is used, make sure water and egg temperatures are met and the eggs are appropriately sanitized.
• The eggs should be dry.
• Chicken houses should be clean and dry.
• Feed is stored safely to prevent contamination.
• Feeding and watering equipment is cleaned.
• The eggs are checked for defects by holding it up to a bright light (candling).
Seafood
The Local Catch Network, an organization committed to providing local access to local seafood, says there are four ways to make sure you’re buying local seafood.
• Community-supported fisheries: Like community-supported agriculture, a community-supported fishery is one that links fisherman to a local market. Consumers pay for a season ahead of time and the fishermen deliver food on a regular bases.
• Farmers markets: A group of fishermen and processors will group together to sell their catches at a local farmers market. For the consumer, this is a great way to meet local fishermen and get tasty seafood.
• Dock pick-ups: You can always buy fish fresh off the boat. Visit a local marina and look for fishermen selling their catches directly.
• Boat-to-school: This follows the farm-to-school method, giving students access to fresh seafood and the fishermen and processors.