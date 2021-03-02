Cardinal Insurance raises money for Herman Fire & Rescue

In lieu of a Spring Crop Supper, Cardinal Insurance celebrated their first year in business, with a community fish fry. On Friday February 19th. Cardinal Insurance worked with the Herman Fire and Rescue to raise funds for general fire and rescue supplies. The Fire Department provided volunteers to cook fish for the event. Tables were spread apart, and hand sanitizer was available to help follow Covid regulations. “Covid has been tough on community gatherings and fund raising. With limited local fish fries, it just felt like a good time to sponsor a meal for community fellowship. Anything that’s good for the community is good for our business,” Linda Shada said. “It’s the responsibility of businesses to be a part of the community and contribute to it. Even more important than bringing people into the agency, is the way events like this can create community pride and loyalty, and to show people that Cardinal Insurance is a good neighbor and is willing to give back to the community that has been here to help us survive COVID in our first year in business.”
“The fish fry was a way for us to be a bigger part of the community,” said Allie Hoier. “I have been part of this community for over 14 years, I felt the event would help show Cardinal Insurance as part of the community and let people know who we are. For me, it is about how we contribute to the place we live, work, play and raise our family,” she said. “Ultimately, that’s what it’s about.”
If you missed the fish fry the Herman Fire & Rescue annual steak feed is coming up on Saturday March 13th.