Need something to do on a Monday night?
Tekamah-Herman’s Close-Up group has an answer. The club is hosting a Wing Challenge on Monday, March 2. The event starts at 7 p.m. at Chatterbox Brews.
The public will be invited to vote for the best celebrity wing eater in the challenge. The august list of celebrities includes: Tekamah-Herman high school principal Tom Borders, Tekamah City Council member Jane Walford, Close-up participant Clay Beaumont, local celebrity Big Jake Rasmussen, reigning sweet corn eating champ Luke Wakehouse and local food connoisseur Nate Williams.
Entry fees will benefit Close-Up trip to Washington, D.C., in May.