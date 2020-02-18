Are you inspired by someone in Tekamah who you feel deserves to be honored for all that he/she does to better our community? Nominate them for Citizen of the Year.
Tekamah Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations for its annual Citizen of the Year award.
Chamber officials are looking for someone who lives in Tekamah or the surrounding area who contributes to and enriches the Tekamah community in a positive way. The nominee can be anyone—an entrepreneur, a volunteer, an employee, a caretaker, etc.
Applications will be accepted until Sunday, March 8, 2020, and will be voted on by the Chamber board. The honoree will be announced at the Employee Appreciation Banquet on March 16.
Nomination forms are available through the Chamber or you can make your own. A nomination must include your name and phone number, the nominee’s name, and a brief description of why the nominee deserves the award.
Completed applications can be mailed to the Tekamah Chamber of Commerce at P.O. Box 231, Tekamah, NE 68061; e-mailed to tekamahchamber@gmail.com; or turned in to any Chamber board member.