Chat Center Weekly

Hi everyone. So many of you have called today to order chicken and tell me that you are getting your second shot. I’m really glad to hear that so many are getting them. It makes me feel like there is a light at the end of the tunnel and moving closer. But, there is still no date to open. Hang in there.
We are going to have a little garden here at the center for a few things and we need to put in a raised bed for it. If anyone would have some good boards for us to use or have some good dirt that you need to get moved out of your way that would be wonderful. We will talk more at our board meeting on the best way to do this. Also going to do some clean up outside if the weather decides to stay nice. So, if anyone would like to help it would be greatly appreciated. I will figure out a time, but the flowers are starting to come up now. Almost Spring!
I sent out a St. Patrick’s Trivia sheet today with your chicken dinner and here are the answers.
1.- B, 2.- C, 3.- A, 4.- A, 5.-D, 6.- A, 7.- B, 8.- C, 9.- D, 10.- A, 11.- C, 12.- B.
Any questions please call 402-374-2570. I am here to help. If I am not able to answer, please leave a message.
Just take care of your selves and stay healthy. Thoughts and prayers to all of you.
HA HA
There I was sitting at the bar staring at my drink when a large, trouble-making biker steps up next to me, grabs my drink and gulps it down in one slug. “Well, whatcha gonna do about it?” he says menacingly, as I burst into tears. “This is the worst day of my life,” I say. “I’m a complete failure. I was late to a meeting and my boss fired me. When I went to the parking lot, I found my car had been stolen and I don’t have any insurance and I left my wallet in the cab I took home. I found my wife with another man and then my dog bit me. So, I came to this bar to work up the courage to put an end to it all, I buy a drink, I drop a capsule in it and sit here watching the poison dissolve and then you show up and drink the whole thing!”
Memorials
A memorial was given in memory of Eugene TeSelle by Kenny and Kaye Kleen.
A memorial was given in memory of Eadie Gibbs by Brad and Barb Ray, Mary Dallmann, Marjorie Kohler, Bruce Riddell, Morris and Bonnie Fleischman.