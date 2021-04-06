Chatt Center Weekly

Hi everyone. We have just lost another friend in Helen Fleischman. Helen was a big help at the center and always willing to pitch in. She kept us in dish clothes, for sure. She would keep me up to speed on what the girls and the family had going on throughout the years, since Nell and I were in the same class and Norma was just behind us. I don’t think Helen ever came in here without having some kind of a project she was working on for someone. Always got to watch her progress and see the finished project. She was so talented. She provided a lot of smiles to those receiving her beautiful work. Helen and Orval are missed around here for sure. Thoughts and Prayers to the family, from all of us here at the Chatt Center.
It’s that time again to get signed up for Seniors Farmers Market Nutrition Program Coupons. You must be 60 years of age or older. Also your income can be no more than $23,828/year for a one-person household, or $32,227 per year for a two-person household. These are regulations from the state that we have to follow. Anyone that is interested and eligible to receive these coupons please call me at 402-374-2570. I will need to know by April 12.
Just to let you know, I got my shot the other day. I got lucky it was a Johnson & Johnson one-timer. Amy did great, I didn’t feel a thing. Glad to have it done.
We are still delivering Meals on Wheels five days a week but it is all lunches. No evening meals. Please get a good hot meal for yourself. Pick up time for carry-outs is between and 11 a.m. and 12 p.m., on the south side of the building. I will bring it out to you.
Any questions call 402-374-2570. Take care of yourselves and stay healthy. Thoughts and prayers to all of you.
HA HA
Wife vs. Husband
A couple drove down a country road for several miles, not saying a word. An earlier discussion had led to an argument and neither of them wanted to concede their position. As they passed a barnyard for mules, goats and pigs, the husband asked sarcastically, “Relatives of yours?” The wife replied, “Yep, in-laws.”
Memorials
A memorial was given in memory of Eadie Gibbs from Tina West, Jo West, Lou Buck and Bill West.
Helen Fleischman was remembered by Reta Meyer.
Thank You for thinking of the Chatt Center with your thoughtful memorials.