Spring is coming that is what I keep hearing. I have a daffodil that is trying to come pop up. That is always a good sign.
Gene Chamberlain recently celebrated his 93rd birthday at the Chatt Center with a nice group of family and friends. Thank you to Gene and John for leaving his cake with us to share with everyone else.
Arbor Care Center has been kind enough to provide the toe nail trim and blood pressure checks for us coming up in March. They are providing this service for you free of charge. They will provide this service on the 2nd Wednesday of every month from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The Chatt center is a great place to come, relax play some cards and have some fun. Plenty of room for a big bunch or a small group.
When your sitting at home with nothing to do, stop in and see us. Get some friends come and play pool, cards or just put puzzles together. We can keep you busy!!
Check out the pictures on Facebook(Chatt Center Tekamah, Neb.). Just to let you know Linda Hansen is the one who does the Facebook pictures for us. Great job Linda.
Monday and Wed. we have Silver Sneakers class at 9:15 a.m.
Tues. and Fri. we have aerobics at 9 a.m., and Tai Chi at 10:30 a.m. Everyone is welcome to come and join us.
Wednesday’s are for Walk In’s, no reservations needed. We start serving at 11 a.m. Come enjoy our delicious meals.
Thursday mornings at 9:30 a.m., we have hot cinnamon rolls and coffee. We would love to sit and chat with you. The 3rd Thursday of the month we have an anniversary dinner, starting at 5:15 p.m.
Weekly Card Game Results
Pitch
Thursday: Patty Hancock 158, Ione Lipps 150, Elaine Snow 118
Monday: Vicky Hansen and Pete Robertson tied with 170, Betty Gammel 126.
Activities
Hope your day is great. Come down to the Chatt Center where old friends meet and new ones are made.
Tuesday, March 3: 8:30 a.m., pool; 9 a.m., aerobics; 10:30 a.m., Tai Chi;11:30 a.m., lunch; 12:30 p.m. cards.
Wednesday, March 4: 8:30 a.m., pool; 9:15 a.m., Silver Sneakers;11:30-1 p.m., walk-in lunch; 12:30 p.m., cards.
Thursday, March 5: 8:30 a.m., pool; 9:30 a.m., coffee/rolls; 5:15 p.m., supper; 6 p.m., pitch.
Friday, March 6: 8:30 a.m., pool; 9 a.m., aerobics, 10:30 a.m., Bible study; 10:30 a.m., Tai Chi; 11:30 a.m., lunch; 12:30 p.m., bingo.
Monday, March 7: 8:30 a.m., pool; 9:15 a.m., Silver Sneakers; 9:30 a.m., Pieceful Pals 5:15 p.m., supper; 6 p.m.,pitch.