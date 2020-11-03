Hi everyone, hope you are well. Want to thank everyone who helped setup and work the garage sale last weekend. It went very well. We made around $500 and it was fun. With the weather not being so nice we did well, so thank you to everyone who came to our sale to help support the Center and to all of you that donated. Not having our spring sale we had a lot of items, and we still have plenty for in the spring. Turned out much better than expected and we have all of you to thank. The poor ladies put up with some cold weather but they hung in there. Could not have done it without all of you, even if Sue did sell my husband more hats, way too many hats!
We also received a donation of a very nice Nebraska Husker reversible winter coat size XXL. We are going to have a raffle for this coat. The tickets will be $1 each and the drawing will be on Dec. 1. This would make a great Christmas gift for your Husker fan. I will have the coat displayed in the window at the center, so come on by and see if you would like to take a chance. Call me with any questions or to buy the tickets, and Thank You for all of your support.
Pick up time for carry outs are between and 11 and 11:30 a.m. on the south side of the building. I will bring it out to you. I try to get the meals out as fast as I can. I thank you for your patience, I don’t move as fast as I used to! We will be serving until everyone gets their meal. If you cannot make it by that time let me know and we will hold your meal for you for a later pickup. When you pull into the parking lot please pull up far enough so the other cars are not sitting out on the road. If you see that it is full please come in down by the mail box and drive around the building to get in line. We do not want anyone to get hit out on the corner.
Any questions at all please give me a call at 402-374-2570. Leave a message and I will get back to you as soon as I can.
Just take care of your selves and stay healthy. Thoughts and prayers to all of you.
Memorials
Thank you for thinking of the Chatt Community Center with your memorials.