Hello everyone. Hope you are all doing well. I keep getting the question of when we will open, and I honestly do not know. With the Covid-19 coming around again, I think it will be awhile yet. The problem is, if someone has it and comes to the Center it would expose everyone. That would shut the center down. Not good. We want to make sure that the meals are here when you want them and need them. I know this is not what you wanted to hear, but it’s what is going on. We miss you all. We will be glad we can get back to a normal lifestyle. Everyone around here has been doing a great job. Keep yourself and others safe and healthy and come back in.
Update on work at the center. All of the lighting is updated. The window screens have been ordered and should be here in a couple of weeks. The HVAC units have been delivered. They are waiting for a few more items and hope to work on them by the end of August. Things are moving along and we are thankful we are able to make these improvements. Thank you to the Nielsen Foundation again. This is wonderful.
I would like to thank Vicki Johnson who made a donation to the Chatt Center in honor of her father (Marv Vrooman) for Father’s Day. I asked Marv if we could use this donation for a new mailbox that is closer to the office. He liked the idea and he was on a mission. He picked one out and we put it up. This is going to be great. Not that I don’t need the exercise, but let’s just say I will be thanking you every day this winter!
We will be having a Board Meeting on Thursday, Aug. 13 at 8:30.
Memorials
Thank you for thinking of the Chatt Community Center with your memorials.
Meals on Wheels
August 10-14: Methodist Church
August 17-21: Catholic Church