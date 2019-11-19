What a great evening we had for our Veteran’s Dinner. The committee (Judy Magill, Linda Eillott, Linda Hansen and Pat Jensen) did a wonderful job of getting things together. Jan Beedle was outstanding in getting donations from around town to help to pay for the Veteran’s meals and to make sure that their dinner was a memorable one.
There are many thoughtful and generous businesses that supported our evening. Small town life at its best. There were also several individuals that donated in support of our Veteran’s.
The I-Help student volunteers from Tekamah-Herman schools helped us out, and boy did they. They did all of the serving and a lot of the clean up and anything else that needed to be done. What a great bunch of kids helping out in the community.
Larry Nelson always does a great job as our master of ceremonies. Rev. Owen Derrick was so nice to come and present the invocation and the benediction.
Our speakers for the evening are with the “American Veteran Motorcycle Riders” Bellevue Chapter. Matt Schram, Dave Polk and Ray Waters told us how their Chapter helps veteran’s and their families.
We are grateful for the ways they support Veterans. The Chatt Center made a donation to them as well as other individuals who personally donated to their cause.
Four veterans who received their “Quilts of Valor”. Bob Aronson, Mike Skophammer, Vern Hansen and Wayne Lydick. These were made by the Logan Valley Quilt Guild and one by Linda Hansen. We are so thankful for everyone who made the veterans dinner a wonderful time for all. We are so very proud of each and every one of our veterans.
Ha Ha Time!
Long ago when men cursed and beat the ground with sticks, it was called witchcraft….Today they call it GOLF.
Wednesday’s are for Walk In’s, no reservations needed. Come enjoy our delicious meals.
Thursday mornings at 9:30 a.m., we have hot cinnamon rolls and coffee. We would love to sit and chat with you. The 3rd Thursday of the month we have an anniversary dinner, starting at 5:15 p.m.
Bingo is on Friday afternoons at 12:45 p.m.. Everyone is welcome to play!
Weekly Card Game Results
Pitch
Thursday: Linda Hansen 143, Patty Hancock 141, Elaine Snow 117.
Monday: Reta Meyer 152, Pete Robertson 144, Elaine Snow 114.
Euchre
Tuesday: Reta Meyer 36, Bev Corbin 35, Pete Robertson 28.
Pinochle
Wednesday: no scores
Congratulations to all the winners.
Memorials
Thank you for thinking of the Chatt Community Center with your memorials.
Activities
Hope your day is great. Come down to the Chatt Center where old friends meet and new ones are made.
Tuesday, Nov. 19: 8:30 a.m., pool; 9 a.m., aerobics; 11:30 a.m. lunch; 12:30 p.m. euchre.
Wednesday, Nov. 20: 8:30 a.m., pool; 9:15 a.m., Silver Sneakers; 11 a.m., Toe nail trim/BP check; 11:30 a.m. - walk-in lunch; 1 p.m. pinochle.
Thursday, Nov. 21: 8:30 a.m., Board meeting and pool; 9:30 a.m., coffee/rolls; 4-5 p.m., anniversary night; 5:15 p.m., supper; 6 p.m., pitch.
Friday, Nov. 22: 8:30 a.m., pool; 9 a.m., aerobics; 10:30 a.m., Bible study; 10:30 a.m., Tai Chi; 11:30 a.m., lunch; 12:30 p.m., bingo.
Monday, Nov. 25: 8:30 a.m., pool; 9:15 a.m., Silver Sneakers; 9:30 a.m., Pieceful Pals; 5:15 p.m., Bring a friend to dinner night; 6 p.m., pitch.