Button up good, winter is here. There really isn’t much to complain about so far, this winter’s been pretty mild. Stay warm and safe.
Throughout the year we choose a volunteer of the month. We have not acknowledged them like we should have. So, catching up from April 2019 Eadie Gibbs, Pete Robertson, Marjorie Kohler, Herb Clark, Deb Goebel, Betty Gammel, Marvin Vrooman, Thelma Wascher and Gennie Elliott. There are so many more of you that help around the Chatt Center and we appreciate ALL of you.
Be careful of scams that are out there. For example, the scammers send you an e-mail from Century Link, and they want you to click on a link to verify that it is you. Don’t click anything! Either delete the e-mail or call Century Link to let them know that you have received this message.
There is still the scam where a person calls claiming they’re a family member in jail and they need money. They instruct you to go to the bank and get money and mail it to a location. Do not do this! Call your other family members to check.
These scammers that call you know how to get you upset and confused to where you are not sure what to do. Please be careful, they are not out to help you but to hurt you.
When your sitting at home with nothing to do, stop down and see us. Get some friends to come and play pool, cards or just put puzzles together. We can keep you busy!!
Activities
Hope your day is great. Come down to the Chatt Center where old friends meet and new ones are made.
Tuesday, Jan. 21: 8:30 a.m., pool; 9 a.m., aerobics; 10:30 a.m., Tai Chi;11:30 a.m., lunch; 12:30 p.m. euchre.
Wednesday, Jan. 22: 8:30 a.m., pool; 9:15 a.m., Silver Sneakers;11:20-1 p.m., walk-in lunch; 12:30 p.m., pinochle.
Thursday, Jan. 23: 8:30 a.m., pool; 9:30 a.m., coffee/rolls; 4-5 p.m., Thirsty Thursday; 5:15 p.m., supper; 6 p.m., pitch.
Friday, Jan. 24: 8:30 a.m., pool; 9 a.m., aerobics, 10:30 a.m., Bible study; 10:30 a.m., Tai Chi; 11:30 a.m., lunch; 12:30 p.m., bingo.
Monday, Jan. 27: 8:30 a.m., pool; 9:15 a.m., Silver Sneakers; 9:30 a.m., Pieceful Pals; 5:15 p.m., Bring a fried to dinner; 6 p.m., pitch.