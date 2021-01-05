Chatt Center weekly

Hi everyone. Well the New Year is here and I am hoping it is way better than the last one. Can’t believe that we have been closed for more than nine months. It has gone fast for us but I’m sure it has been dragging on for those of you that have been staying home. You do not want to get out now with the snow and cold. Unless you go out to build a snowman, maybe!
Not a lot going on around here of course. I guess you could say it’s catch-up time. Trying to get all of my paperwork done and reorganized for the New Year.
Just a reminder: If we are going to be closed due to weather, please call the Center (402-374-2570) and listen for the message. It will say that we are closed. I put it on the billboard outside, it will be announced on West Point radio station KTIC 107.9 FM and 840 AM. If we are closed. I also put it on our Facebook page. I really don’t want anyone out in bad weather.
Pick up time for carry outs are between and 11 and 11:30 a.m., on the south side of the building.
Any questions at all please give me a call. Thoughts and prayers to all of you.
Give to the world all the best you have and the best will come back to you.
Good, better, best. Never let it rest, until the good is better and the better is best
Memorials
A memorial was given in memory of Linda Butterfield from Chatt Center Board of Directors
Thank you for thinking of the Chatt Community Center with your memorials.