I need to apologize to Jeff Robinson for the wagon he found in his yard. His mom, Sharon, discovered we had dismantled the old wagon that had been in back of our building. I was told Jeff would take the iron, so it was taken to his yard. But, old boards were still attached to the iron. Jeff wound up with extra work and had no idea who to thank. For this I apologize. Next time we will speak to you first. Just to let you know, we don’t have any more wagons! A big thank you for taking the iron and cleaning up the boards. Now you know who to blame. We owe you one Jeff. Thanks for calling me Sharon.
We will be having another Drive Thru Ice Cream Fundraiser from 1 to 3 p.m., Monday, Sept. 21. We will be celebrating the last day of summer. What better way than with ice cream? Hope to see you here. This will be the last one of the year, so don’t miss out.
We are going to try to have a Garage Sale in October. It will be in the back room and outside where there will be room for everyone to spread out. We have some items already, but if anyone would like to donate to the sale we would appreciate it. Give me a call at 402-374-2570 and we will set a time for you to drop it off or I can come to pick it up if needed. We will not accept large furniture. It is just too hard for us to sell. Take care and stay safe!
Thoughts and prayers to all of you.
As We Grow Older,
Hence Wiser
We slowly realize that a $3,000 or a $30 watch both tell the same time.
Whether we carry a $300 or a $30 wallet or a handbag – the amount of money inside is the same.
You will realize, your true inner happiness does not come from the material things of the world.
Whether you fly first class or economy class, if the plane goes down – you go down with it.
Memorials
Thank you for thinking of the Chatt Community Center with your memorials.
Roger and Roanna Barger remembered Bill Cornish.