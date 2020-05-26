Hello everyone! We would like to send out our Thoughts and Prayers to the Henry Doncheski family, from all of his friends here at the Chatt Center. I always looked forward to seeing Henry come to the Center; always with a smile on his face. I still remember my first car was an old ’62 (I think) four-door Ford Galaxy that dad bought from Henry. Four-tone brown on one side. That car got me through high school (cruising the bricks), college and beyond. LeRoy had it after me. Who knows where it went with him. Henry always took good care of his cars and this was no exception. I have lots of good memories of him. Grandpa and Grandma Magill lived next door to him and Dorothy. They were probably thinking “when are all those kids going home.” He will be missed.
Thank you to everyone who has been so thoughtful and thinking of us here at the center by sending donations or paying extra when picking up meals. We appreciate everything so much. You make it possible for us to keep going. We have a wonderful community and I’m glad I came back home.
There is still no opening date for us. They said we would probably be one of the last places to open, so we can keep our seniors safe. Hang in there, we will open again, someday!
No June birthday party again. Boy will we party after all of this. Stay Safe!
If anyone would like to get out and do some walking, you are more than welcome to come down and walk around the building. It is about a tenth of a mile to walk around once. Have fun just be careful.
We are still delivering Meals on Wheels five days a week but it is all lunches. No evening meals until we open back up. We have been asking everyone to place a chair of tray by your door (inside or out, which ever will work best for you) so that the Volunteers are able to place your meal on it and not come into your home. This is for your safety as well as the Volunteers. We just want to keep everyone as healthy as we can. We are also able to do carry out orders. If you would call us by 9 a.m. or (even the day before would be great) we will know how much food to prepare so that everyone will get a meal. We really need you to call us before showing up or you may not get a meal. Our carry outs are $5.50 per meal for 60 years of age and over. Meals for under 60 years of age are $7.50. If everyone will please pass the word since there are some people that do not receive the paper. We want to do everything that we can to make sure that you are getting a good meal thru all of this. Please take advantage of getting a good hot meal for yourself.
Pick up time for carry outs are between and 11 and 11:30 a.m. on the south side of the building. I will bring it out to you. If you cannot make it by that time let me know and we will hold your meal for you for a later pickup. When you pull into the parking lot please pull up far enough so the other cars are not sitting out on the road. If you see that it is full please come in down by the mail box and drive around the building to get in line. We do not want anyone to get hit out on the corner. Way to much truck traffic out there.
Any questions at all please give me a call, I am here to help as much as I can. 402-374-2570 if I am not able to answer please leave a message and I will get back to you as soon as I can. I am still in the office for now.
Just take care of your selves and stay healthy. Thoughts and prayers to all of you
Memorials
Thank you for thinking of the Chatt Community Center with your memorials.
Elvera Walker and Henry Doncheski was remembered by Carole Anderson.