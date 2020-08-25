Debbie Dunn
Director
Hello everyone. Hope you are all doing well.
Thanks to Gene Hansen and Marv Vrooman, for removiing the odl wagon. It has seen better days. I asked the guys to take off the wheels and the seat so I can use them around here to add a little décor to the outside. Gene brought in his tractor so it helped us a lot to get it apart easier. I’m working on getting it set up outside with some flowers.
We are setting a time to get the new window screens put up, before long. It’s looking good in here. We may have to have a grand reopening party when we open again. Still no word as to when that will be. Hang in there.
Just a big “way to go” for all of you that are still staying home and taking care of yourself and others by doing so. We have been pretty lucky here in Tekamah that we have not had many people getting the virus. I know it is not easy or fun to stay home. Just keep doing what you have been and we will make it thru all of this. We miss all of you and think of you often.
If there is anyone that has extra produce from the garden, we will take it down here. I have been handing it out to people who come in for a meal or anyone can call and see if we have any here to hand out also. I will not go to waste around here. We can use some of it in the kitchen to.
For those of you that do have the farmers market coupons, the Norfolk truck is in town on Wed. and you can use them there. Enjoy!
I do have a request for those of you that are receiving home delivered meals. The black plastic containers need to be returned to the center to be reused. We are down to next to nothing here at the center so if you have these please send them back to us with one of the delivery people. These help to keep our cost down so we do not have to use the foam containers all of the time. Anyone who has these containers please remember to return them.
We are still delivering Meals on Wheels five days a week but it is all lunches. No evening meals until we open back up. We have been asking everyone to place a chair of tray by your door (inside or out, which ever will work best for you) so that the Volunteers are able to place your meal on it and not come into your home. This is for your safety as well as the Volunteers. We just want to keep everyone as healthy as we can.
We are also able to do carry out orders. If you would call us by 9 a.m. or (even the day before would be great) we will know how much food to prepare so that everyone will get a meal. We really need you to call us before showing up or you may not get a meal. Our carry outs are $5.50 per meal for 60 years of age and over. Meals for under 60 years of age are $7.50. If everyone will please pass the word since there are some people that do not receive the paper. We want to do everything that we can to make sure that you are getting a good meal thru all of this. Please take advantage of getting a good hot meal for yourself.
Pick up time for carry outs are between and 11 and 11:30 on the south side of the building. I will bring it out to you. Wed. is always a busy day so be prepared to sit in line for a little bit. I try to get the meals out as fast as I can. I thank you for your patience, I don’t move as fast as I used to! We will be serving until everyone gets their meal. If you cannot make it by that time let me know and we will hold your meal for you for a later pickup. When you pull into the parking lot please pull up far enough so the other cars are not sitting out on the road. If you see that it is full please come in down by the mail box and drive around the building to get in line. We do not want anyone to get hit out on the corner. Way to much truck traffic out there.
Any questions at all please give me a call, I am here to help as much as I can. 402-374-2570 if I am not able to answer please leave a message and I will get back to you as soon as I can.
Just take care of your selves and stay healthy. Thoughts and prayers to all of you.