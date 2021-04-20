Chatt Center Weekly

Debbie Dunn
Director
Hi everyone. Ok, I’m late again. I forgot to put birthday wishes in the paper last week for Jo Uhing and Midge Green. They both had a birthday on April 16, which was last Friday. Jo does a great job for us and we are so glad to have her here. Midge, who is 101, is just like the energizer bunny – she keeps going and going. So, if you happen to see them, wish them a Happy Birthday or send them a card. They would love to hear from you. Thanks for everything you do ladies. You are always a pleasure to be around. Hope you both had a wonderful day. Happy Belated Birthday! Hope it was a great one.
We have all gotten our shots here. Now we are going through the waiting period. We will talk about re-opening at the next board meeting. No date is set, so don’t get too excited. We are getting closer; hang in there.
Marv Vrooman has given up his seat on the board this year. I want to thank Marv very much for all his help. He was always doing something to help out and always willing. We will miss you Marv. I will really miss you, as I have to do some of some of those things now. I hate when that happens! Take care and we are thinking of you. Thank You!
We would like to welcome Ed Brenneis to the Board of Directors. He takes Marv’s place. Ed is jumping in head first on some projects. Ed has helped us in the past with things pertaining to our grant. He is going to be a great addition to our board. We want to welcome Ed to our Center, it is great to have you here.
It’s time to sign up for Seniors Farmers Market Nutrition Program Coupons. You must be 60 years of age or older. Also your income can be no more than $23,828 per year for a one-person household, or $32,227 per year for a two-person household. These are regulations from the state. Anyone interested and eligible to receive coupons please call me at 402-374-2570.
We will be having a garage sale next month. Not sure on the date yet so stay tuned.
We are taking donations now. Just give me a call before you come to the center. Please no large furniture. If you need to clean out your closet, we would appreciate the donations.
HA HA
Why I Love Retirement
Q: How many days in a week?
A: 6 Saturdays and 1 Sunday
Q: When is a retiree’s bedtime?
A: Three hours after he falls asleep on the couch.
Q: Why don’t retirees mind being called Seniors?
A: The term comes with a 10% discount.
Memorials
A memorial was given in memory of Eadie Gibbs from Jan Bowden.
Helen Fleischman was remembered with a memorial given by Neil and Debbie Dunn, Chatt Center Board, Harriet Shafer.
Thank You for thinking of the Chatt Center with your thoughtful Memorials