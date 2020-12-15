Chatt Center Weekly

Hi everyone. Sounds like a lot of you that had the virus are on the mend, which is so good to hear. I talked with Wayne Miller (one of our entertainers) and he asked to tell everyone Hi and Merry Christmas. He was set to come and play for us this month, but we will have to wait until next year to hear him. He misses all of you and can’t wait to see you again.
We would like to thank the Donald E. Nielsen Foundation. They provided a grant that helped us replace our old AC and heating units, done by Cass Plumbing; new LED lighting, done by Allison Electric; and new Solar Shades from Budget Blinds. It’s so nice. Can’t wait for everyone to check it out. We appreciate the Nielsen Foundation for giving us the chance to do the upgrades. From all of us here at the Chatt Center: Thank you so very much!
Things got a little messed up in the paper last week so here is what happened for Part 2 of our Thanksgiving dinner story. We made it through Thanksgiving dinner without anything getting dropped or burnt, so it was good. Cat wouldn’t have minded if we dropped something, but he did okay for himself. I think Neil should have been doing a little more of the cooking since I was injured, but it tasted better this way! I’m on the mend just taking time. But I think I will milk it at home for a little while longer. Don’t be squealing on me either.
Congratulations to Ed Vogel of Herman for winning the Husker Jacket that we raffled off. Thank you to our friends for the donation of the jacket for our raffle.
We are thinking of everyone who has been fighting this virus lately. We had a lot of home delivery meals last month. Cannot thank the volunteers enough for their help delivering the meals. They had their hands full and it kept them busy. We served 947 meals for the month. All of you receiving meals are the ones keeping our doors open. So, Thank You and I hope that you are enjoying the meals.
We are still delivering Meals on Wheels five days a week – all lunches. Please take advantage of getting a good, hot meal for yourself.
Any questions at all please give me a call at 402-374-2570, I am here to help.
Just take care of your selves and stay healthy. Thoughts and prayers to all of you.
HA HA time
Dumb Men Jokes (Don’t get mad at me, but they are good)
How are men like Noodles?
They are always in hot water, lack taste and they need dough.
Why is a Psychoanalysis a lot quicker for men than women?
When it is time to go back to their childhood, he is already there!
Memorials
Thank you for thinking of the Chatt Community Center with your memorials.
AgUpdate Daily Headlines
Get the latest agriculture news delivered to your inbox.