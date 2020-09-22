I’m sure everyone has heard that the governor has announced that we are in stage 4 for the pandemic re-opening. Sorry to say that still does not mean that we will be open. Norfolk still has a lot of concerns about all of the Centers being open. There are a lot of guidelines that we would have to follow and we just do not have the staff to do all of them. They want us to have a plan in place for someone else to come in and cook and keep the place open in case we are quarantined for two weeks. We are not going to be able to do that. So we need to keep doing what we are doing, in order to be safe here and to keep all of you safe. I understand that you all want to come back but, even if you could, you would not be able to play cards, pool or any of the things that you did before. We miss you all very much, but we want to be able to get meals to you. It’s been a long process but hang in there; we will get there.
I had a few calls from people about one of our lunches about a week ago. Seems that we had a problem with the peas being really hard. So, to all of you that got hard peas, we apologize. Not sure why we had them but I do believe that we have the problem solved. So hope to have soft peas for everyone from now on. Thanks for calling to tell me because I don’t eat the peas and I had no idea. I’m putting Kim on pea patrol from now on!
We are going to have a Garage Sale on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 23 and 24. It will be in the back room and outside where there will be room for everyone to spread out. We have some items already, but if anyone would like to donate to the sale we would appreciate it. Give me a call at 402-374-2570 and we will set a time for you to drop it off or I can come to pick it up if needed. We will not accept large furniture. It is just too hard for us to sell. Thank you in advance for your kindness and helping us out. Take care and stay safe!
Just take care of your selves and stay healthy. Thoughts and prayers to all of you