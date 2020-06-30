What a day! We ended up serving 90 meals on Wednesday. Cannot thank everyone enough for your support and patience. I know a lot of you were in line waiting for me to bring your meals and I never heard a complaint. I appreciate your kindness. Wednesday mornings the phone is ringing nonstop. I apologize if I do not get to your call. Call me back or leave a message. We want you to get the meals; don’t give up on us.
Here is a late Happy Father’s Day to all of you Dad’s. Hope that everyone had a great day with your family and friends.
Can’t believe it is the Fourth of July already. The corn made its goal of “knee-high by the Fourth of July.” I was wondering about it before we got the last good rain. It is going to be different this year without the parade. I know Reta is sad she won’t be able to use her big squirt gun to soak everyone, but it will be ready for next year. Hope everyone has a safe and happy 4th this year. We just have to make the best of it, enjoy yourselves.
Memorials
Thank you for thinking of the Chatt Community Center with your memorials.
Henry Doncheski was remembered by Don and Judy Magill, and Les and Maxine Ray.
Mary Beard was remembered by Don and Judy Magill.
Meals on Wheels
July 6-10: Methodist Church
July 13-17: Catholic Church