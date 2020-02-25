Recently a gentle and kind man lost his wife and he asked me to share this poem with everyone. It really hits home for so many of us. My thoughts and prayers go out to this wonderful gentleman. Thank You for sharing!
Alzheimer’s Poem
by Owen Darnell
Do not ask me to remember,
Don’t try to make me understand,
Let me rest and know you’re with me,
Kiss my cheek and hold my hand.
I’m confused beyond your concept,
I’m sad and sick and lost.
All I know is that I need you to be with me at all cost.
Do not lose your patience with me,
Do not scold, or curse or cry.
I can’t help the way I’m acting,
Can’t be different, though I try.
Just remember that I need you,
That the best of me is gone,
Please don’t fail to stand beside me,
Love me till my life is done.
Arbor Care Center has agreed to provide toe nail trims and blood pressure checks for the Chatt Center. It will on Wednesday, March 11 and be scheduled for the second Wednesday of each month. This is a great service that they provide for you at no charge.
We replaced the big freezer that decided it no longer wanted to work. We would like to thank Joe and Shirley Schock for their generous donation which enabled us to purchase a new one.
The Chatt center is a great place to come, relax, play some cards and have some fun. Plenty of room for a big bunch or a small group.
Monday, March 2, 5:15 p.m., is our monthly birthday party. Entertainment will be Rick Powell, who plays guitar and sings. There are a lot of March birthdays come and join us for the evening.
When you're sitting at home with nothing to do, stop in and see us. Get some friends come and play pool, cards or just put puzzles together. We can keep you busy!!
Check out the pictures on Facebook(Chatt Center Tekamah, Neb.). Just to let you know Linda Hansen is the one who does the Facebook pictures for us. Great job Linda.
Monday and Wed. we have Silver Sneakers class at 9:15 a.m.
Tues. and Fri. we have Aerobics at 9 a.m., and Tai Chi at 10:30a.m. Everyone is welcome to come and join us.
Wednesday’s are for Walk In’s, no reservations needed. We start serving at 11 a.m. Come enjoy our delicious meals.
Thursday mornings at 9:30 a.m., we have hot cinnamon rolls and coffee. We would love to sit and chat with you. The 3rd Thursday of the month we have an anniversary dinner, starting at 5:15 p.m.
Weekly Card Game Results
Pitch
Thursday: Larry Wascher 158, Vern Hansen 157, Gene Hansen 132.
Monday: Patty Hancock 156, Eadie Gibbs 150, Reta Meyer 128.
Activities
Hope your day is great. Come down to the Chatt Center where old friends meet and new ones are made.
Tuesday, Feb. 25: 8:30 a.m., pool; 9 a.m., aerobics; 10:30 a.m., Tai Chi;11:30 a.m., lunch; 12:30 p.m. euchre.
Wednesday, Feb. 26: 8:30 a.m., pool; 9:15 a.m., Silver Sneakers;11:30-1 p.m., walk-in lunch; 12:30 p.m., pinochle.
Thursday, Feb. 27: 8:30 a.m., board meeting and pool; 9:30 a.m., coffee/rolls; 4 p.m., “Thirsty Thursday; 5:15 p.m., supper; 6 p.m., pitch.
Friday, Feb. 28: 8:30 a.m., pool; 9 a.m., aerobics, 10:30 a.m., Bible study; 10:30 a.m., Tai Chi; 11:30 a.m., lunch; 12:30 p.m., bingo.
Monday, March 2: 8:30 a.m., pool; 9:15 a.m., Silver Sneakers; 5:15 p.m., birthday dinner and entertainment; 7 p.m.,pitch.