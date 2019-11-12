October was a good month for the Chatt Center. Meal count is coming back up and we are seeing some new faces. Thank you all so much for coming in and hope that you are having a good time. Remember you don’t have to be 80 before you come to the Chatt Center, everyone is welcome. If you are over 60 you get a better price on the meal. There are a few perks about getting older! Come in and join us we have fun!
It seems like winter is creeping in on us a little more every day. I saw some ice on the water this morning. Not ready for winter but, ready or not here it comes. Just be safe out there when walking and driving. Slow down take your time and if anyone offers to give you a hand, take it. We all heed help now and then. Enjoy the company!
Had a great birthday October party, Craig Florian as Elvis was our entertainment. Everyone had a wonderful time. Even Kim and Jo were out there dancing with him. For those of you that missed it, he will be back next year some time. I recommend that you don’t miss his show a second time. Lots of fun had by all!
So many have donated money to help pay for the veteran’s meals and to provide a wonderful evening for the men and women who have served our country. Your thoughtfulness and generosity is very much appreciated. You are all a big part of making this dinner a big success in showing our Veterans how much they mean to all of us, and all that they have done for our country. Thank You.
Ha Ha Time!
A little boy opened the big family Bible. He was fascinated as he fingered through the old pages. Suddenly, something fell out of the Bible. He picked up the object and looked at it. What he saw was an old leaf that had been pressed in between the pages. “Mama, look what I found,” the little boy called out. “What have you got there, dear?” With astonishment in the young boy’s voice, he answered, “I think it’s Adam’s underwear!”
Check out the pictures on Facebook Chatt Center Tekamah, Neb. Linda Hansen is the one who does the Facebook pics for us. Great job Linda.
Wednesday’s are for Walk In’s, no reservations needed. Come enjoy our delicious meals.
Thursday mornings at 9:30 a.m., we have hot cinnamon rolls and coffee. We would love to sit and chat with you. The 3rd Thursday of the month we have an anniversary dinner, starting at 5:15 p.m.
Bingo is on Friday afternoons at 12:45 p.m.. Everyone is welcome to play!
Weekly Card Game Results
Pitch
Thursday: Pete Robertson 158, Linda Hansen 149, Elaine Snow 130.
Monday: Bonnie Fleischman 154, Connie Buller 151, Evelyn Long 94.
Euchre
Tuesday: Marjorie Kohler 32, Rod Freeman 31, Bev Corbin 22.
Pinochle
Wednesday: no scores
Congratulations to all the winners.
Memorials
Thank you for thinking of the Chatt Community Center with your memorials.
Activities
Hope your day is great. Come down to the Chatt Center where old friends meet and new ones are made.
Tuesday, Nov. 12: 8:30 a.m., pool; 9 a.m., aerobics; 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., AARP driving class; 11:30 a.m. lunch; 12:30 p.m. euchre.
Wednesday, Nov. 13: 8:30 a.m., pool; 9:15 a.m., Silver Sneakers; 11:30 a.m. - walk-in lunch; 1 p.m. pinochle.
Thursday, Nov. 14: 8:30 a.m., Board meeting and pool; 9:30 a.m., coffee/rolls; 5:15 p.m., supper; 6 p.m., pitch.
Friday, Nov. 15: 8:30 a.m., pool; 9 a.m., aerobics; 10:30 a.m., Bible study; 10:30 a.m., Tai Chi; 11:30 a.m., lunch; 12:30 p.m., bingo.
Monday, Nov. 18: 8:30 a.m., pool; 9:15 a.m., Silver Sneakers; 9:30 a.m., Pieceful Pals; 5:15 p.m., supper; 6 p.m., pitch; Mary Loftis.