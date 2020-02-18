BIG BIG Thank You to everyone who attended our potato bar fundraiser. We were so surprised by the turnout. For those of you that came and were turned away our sincere apologies. We have gotten such a good response from the ones that were here and they have asked us to have it again. We will do it again, we just don’t know when that will be. We will be better prepared next time for such a wonderful response.
The donations of $835.00 that we received will be used for redoing the drains in the kitchen. Everyone was so generous in helping us to achieve this goal. Thank You all again so very much for your support.
When your sitting at home and nothing to do, stop down and see us. Get some friends come and play pool, cards or just put puzzles together. We can keep you busy!!
Check out the pictures on Facebook(Chatt Center Tekamah, Neb.). Just to let you know Linda Hansen is the one who does the Facebook pics for us. Great job Linda..
Monday and Wed. we have Silver Sneakers class at 9:15 a.m.
Tues. and Fri. we have Aerobics at 9 a.m., and Tai Chi at 10:30a.m. Everyone is welcome to come and join us.
Wednesday’s are for Walk In’s, no reservations needed. We start serving at 11 a.m. Come enjoy our delicious meals.
Thursday mornings at 9:30 a.m., we have hot cinnamon rolls and coffee. We would love to sit and chat with you. The 3rd Thursday of the month we have an anniversary dinner, starting at 5:15 p.m.
Weekly Card Game Results
Pitch
Thursday: Reta Meyer and Gene Hansen tied with 149, Vernita Bottger 127.
Monday: Iona Lipps 165, Donna Mock 157, Betty Gammel 142. Birthday girls Ione and Donna were showing them how it’s done!
Activities
Hope your day is great. Come down to the Chatt Center where old friends meet and new ones are made.
Tuesday, Feb. 18: 8:30 a.m., pool; 9 a.m., aerobics; 10:30 a.m., Tai Chi;11:30 a.m., lunch; 12:30 p.m. euchre.
Wednesday, Feb. 19: 8:30 a.m., pool; 9:15 a.m., Silver Sneakers;11:30-1 p.m., walk-in lunch; 12:30 p.m., pinochle.
Thursday, Feb. 20: 8:30 a.m., board meeting and pool; 9:30 a.m., coffee/rolls; 5:15 p.m., anniversary supper night; 6 p.m., pitch.
Friday, Feb. 21: 8:30 a.m., pool; 9 a.m., aerobics, 10:30 a.m., Bible study; 10:30 a.m., Tai Chi; 11:30 a.m., lunch; 12:30 p.m., bingo.
Monday, Feb. 24: 8:30 a.m., pool; 9:15 a.m., Silver Sneakers; 9:30 a.m., Pieceful Pals; 5:15 p.m., Bring a friend to dinner; 6 p.m.,pitch.