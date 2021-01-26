Chatt Center Weekly

Hi everyone. Hope you are all doing well. I have just received a news release this morning about getting registered to be notified when the shots will be available in our area. There is no timeline at this point when that will be. They just want you to register for now. This is through Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department. If you need help to register online, give me a call at 402-374-2570 and I will help you with it. It only takes a couple of minutes.
Reminder, Kim has come up with an idea for Heart Healthy Month in February. Everyone that comes through can guess how many steps I’m taking. So, when you come through to pick up a meal on chicken day you can guess the steps for that day and we will let you know who the big winner is. We will start on Jan. 27, just to give you a practice run for February. Then, the contest it will be on Feb. 1, 10, and 24. Whoever is the closest will get a prize.” “Winner Winner Chicken Dinner”. That will be the prize. You will receive a chicken dinner for getting the winning guess. A lot of you have commented on how much exercise I’m getting or that I am getting in a lot of steps in, so we are going to have some fun with it. Good Luck!!
We are still delivering Meals on Wheels 5 days a week but it is all lunches. No evening meals until we open back up. We have been asking everyone to place a chair of tray by your door (inside or out, which ever will work best for you) so that the volunteers will not come into your home. This is for your safety as well as that of the volunteers.
Any questions at all please give me a call at 402-374-2570. I am here to help as much as I can.
HA HA
It’s winter in Nebraska
And the gentle breezes blow,
50 miles per hour
At 22 below.
Oh how I love Nebraska
When the snow’s up to my butt,
I take a breath of winter air
And my nose, it freezes shut.
Yes, the winter here is wonderful
So I guess I’ll hang around,
I couldn’t leave if I wanted to
‘Cause I’m frozen to the ground!!!
(Just wait a day and it will change!)
Memorials
Thank you for thinking of the Chatt Community Center with your memorials.