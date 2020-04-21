I can’t believe the day we had yesterday. We served 76 meals on Wednesday.
We are so thankful for your support through this difficult time. I was thinking I need to get out my roller skates, but I would probably just take a header off the curb. That would not be good at all.
So, I thank you for your patience because it will be safer for me to stay on my feet!
We also received donations and it is so very appreciated. Thank you to everyone.
Thursday, April 16th was Jo Uhing’s birthday. So, this is late to her but we all wish her a Happy Birthday!
We are so glad to have Jo working with us. She does a great job. Thanks to everyone that has been getting meals here. It’s helping us to keep the place going and knowing that you are getting a good meal. It’s always good to see you. We miss everyone very much, but we want you all to get through this healthy!
I know that I am repeating this: It is reminds us that the center is here for you, please take advantage of our program.
Glad to see so many of you are taking care of yourselves; very proud of all of you. I know it’s boring but you’re staying healthy and that’s what’s important.
Forgot to tell everyone – if you are picking up a carry out, you may do so between and 11 and 11:30 a.m., on the south side of the building. I will bring it out to you. If you can’t make it by that time, let me know and we’ll hold your meal for a later pickup.
When you pull into the parking lot please pull up far enough so other cars are not sitting out on the road. If you see that it’s full, please come in by the mail box and drive around the building to get in line. We don’t want anyone to get hit. Way too much truck traffic.
We’re still delivering Meals on Wheels lunches five days a week. No evening meals until we re-open.
We’ve been asking everyone to place a chair or tray by your door (inside or out, whichever works best for you) so that volunteers can place meals on it and not come into your home. This is for your safety as well as the volunteers. We want to keep everyone as healthy as we can.
We’re able to do carry out orders. If you call by 9 a.m., (even the day before would be great) we’ll know how much food to prepare so everyone gets a meal. We need you to call before showing up or you may not get a meal.
Carry outs are $5.50 per meal for 60 years of age and over. Meals for those under 60 years of age are $7.50.
If everyone will please pass the word since there are some people that don’t receive the paper. We want to do everything we can to ensure you’re getting good meals. Please benefit from getting a good hot meal.
Any questions, give me a call at 402-374-2570. I’m here to help as much as I can. If I don’t answer, leave a message and I’ll get back to you. I’m still in the office for now. Take care of yourselves and stay healthy. Just take care of your selves and stay healthy.