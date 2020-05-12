Thank you to everyone for supporting our ice cream drive through fundraiser on May Day. We served 70 people in those two hours and received a little over $400. Everyone was so generous and really seemed to enjoy getting out on such a nice day. The topper was getting ice cream.
We are using this money to do some painting in the Center, so thanks for helping us get this job done. We would like to do this again; not sure when but we will let you know.
I received a letter from NENAAA. They said we would be one of the last businesses to reopen due to seniors being so vulnerable to coronavirus. They want to keep everyone as safe as possible. We will keep going the way we are and helping where we can. If anyone needs someone to pick up grocery’s for them we can help. We are all doing well here so far, hoping that it stays that way.
HA HA Time
A man came home from work and found his three children outside, still in their pj’s playing in the mud, with empty food boxes and the wrappers strewn all around the front yard. The door of his wife’s car was open, as was the front door to the house and there was no sign of the dog. Proceeding into the entryway, he found an even bigger mess. A lamp had been knocked over, and the throw rug was wadded against one wall. In the front room the TV was loudly blaring a cartoon channel, and the family room was strewn with toys and various items of clothing. In the kitchen, dishes filled the sink, breakfast was spilled on the counter, the fridge door was open wide, dog food was spilled on the floor, a broken glass lay under the table and a small pile of sand was spread by the back door. He quickly headed upstairs, stepping over toys and more piles of clothes, looking for his wife. He was worried she might be ill, or that something serious had happened. He was met with a small trickle of water as it made its way out of the bathroom door. As he peered inside he found wet towels, scummy soap and more toys strewn over the floor. Miles of toilet paper lay in a heap and toothpaste had been smeared over the mirror and walls. As he rushed to the bedroom, he found his wife still curled up in the bed in her pajamas, reading a novel. She looked up at him, smiled, and asked how his day went. He looked at her bewildered and asked: “What happened here?” She again smiled and answered, “You know every day when you come home from work and you ask me what in the world I do all day?” “Yes,” was his incredulous reply. She answered, “Well, today I didn’t do it!”
Memorials
Thank you for thinking of the Chatt Community Center with your memorials.
Kenny and Kay Kleen gave in memory of Duane Magill, Elvera Walker and Mary Bear.
Dennis & Jan Kjeldgaard gave in memory of Don Thomas, Mary Lou Beard, Scott Hawkins, John Potter