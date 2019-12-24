From all of us at the Chatt Center to all of you—a very merry Christmas and happy New Year. We’ve had a very good year thanks to a lot of you for that. So many have supported us through out the year and have donated your time and talents for so many projects and activities. Many things would not get done around here if it wasn’t for all of the help. You are so very appreciated.
New Year’s dinner on Monday, Dec. 30, 5:15 p.m. Please call in for a reservation by 2 p.m., on Dec. 30. We will be serving pork fillet wrapped in bacon, baked potato, baked beans, dinner roll and fruit.
Hope you will come in to see us and start the New Year out right. We will have a happy hour before dinner. Bring in whatever your choice of drink and play some cards or just sit and visit. Would love to see some more new faces around here. You’ll have a good time.
Starting Tuesday, Jan. 14, 10:20 a.m., there will be a new Tai Chi Class, on Tuesday and Fridays. There will be more info about this class next week. Any questions please call 402-374-2570.
Wednesday’s are for walk in’s, no reservations needed. We start serving at 11 a.m. Come enjoy our delicious meals.
Thursday mornings at 9:30 a.m., we have hot cinnamon rolls and coffee. We would love to sit and chat with you. The 3rd Thursday of the month we have an anniversary dinner, starting at 5:15 p.m..
Bingo every Friday afternoon at 12:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome to play!
Weekly
Card Game Results
Pitch
Thursday: Pete Robertson 168, Elaine Snow 158, Eadie Gibbs 137.
Monday: Gene Hansen 150, Reta Meyer 138, Ione Lipps 130.
Congratulations to all the winners.
Activities
Hope your day is great. Come down to the Chatt Center where old friends meet and new ones are made.
Tuesday, Dec. 24: 8:30 a.m., pool; 9 a.m., aerobics; 12 p.m. lunch; 12:45 p.m. euchre.
Wednesday, Dec. 25: Closed for Christmas.
Thursday, Dec. 26: 8:30 a.m., pool; 9:30 a.m., coffee/rolls; Thirsty Thursday; 5:15 p.m., supper; 6 p.m., pitch.
Friday, Dec. 27: 8:30 a.m., pool; 9 a.m., aerobics, 10:30 a.m., Bible study; 10:30 a.m., Tai Chi; 11:30 a.m., lunch; 12:30 p.m., bingo.
Monday, Dec. 30: 8:30 a.m., pool; 9:15 a.m., Silver Sneakers; 9:30 Pieceful pals; 5:15 p.m., “bring a friend to dinner”; 6 p.m., pitch.